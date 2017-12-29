STOCKHOLM, Dec. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Starbreeze AB today announces that the number of Class B shares increased by 419,491 and the number of Class A shares decreased by 406,987 in December. As of today, the number of Class A shares is 55,146,615 and the number of Class B shares is 227,891,325. The number of votes decreased by 3,650,379 in December and is today 779,357,475.

In accordance with the articles of association Class A shares shall, upon request of the holder of such shares, be converted into Class B shares. In December 406,987 Class A shares were converted into Class B shares, which did not change the total number of shares but reduced the number of votes.

During December, 8,336 employee stock options were redeemed to 12,504 Class B shares in the company's employee stock option program 2014/2018. Information about the company's outstanding options program: www.starbreeze.com/investor-relations/corporate-governance/incentive-programs.

As of 29 December 2017, Starbreeze's share capital amounts to SEK 5,660,759, distributed among a total of 283,037,940 shares, of which 55,146,615 Class A shares and 227,891,325 Class B shares. The number of votes amounts to 779,357,475.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Ann Charlotte Svensson, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Tel: +46(0)8-209 208, email: [email protected]

This information is information that Starbreeze AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 16:00 CET on 29 December 2017.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/starbreeze-ab/r/change-in-the-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-starbreeze,c2423730

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/14632/2423730/772810.pdf Press release

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/change-in-the-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-starbreeze-300576093.html

SOURCE Starbreeze AB