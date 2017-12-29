Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Change in the Number of Shares and Votes in Starbreeze

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/29/2017 | 04:18pm CET

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Starbreeze AB today announces that the number of Class B shares increased by 419,491 and the number of Class A shares decreased by 406,987 in December. As of today, the number of Class A shares is 55,146,615 and the number of Class B shares is 227,891,325. The number of votes decreased by 3,650,379 in December and is today 779,357,475. 

In accordance with the articles of association Class A shares shall, upon request of the holder of such shares, be converted into Class B shares. In December 406,987 Class A shares were converted into Class B shares, which did not change the total number of shares but reduced the number of votes.

During December, 8,336 employee stock options were redeemed to 12,504 Class B shares in the company's employee stock option program 2014/2018. Information about the company's outstanding options program: www.starbreeze.com/investor-relations/corporate-governance/incentive-programs.

As of 29 December 2017, Starbreeze's share capital amounts to SEK 5,660,759, distributed among a total of 283,037,940 shares, of which 55,146,615 Class A shares and 227,891,325 Class B shares. The number of votes amounts to 779,357,475. 

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Ann Charlotte Svensson, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Tel: +46(0)8-209 208, email: [email protected]

This information is information that Starbreeze AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 16:00 CET on 29 December 2017.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/starbreeze-ab/r/change-in-the-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-starbreeze,c2423730

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/change-in-the-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-starbreeze-300576093.html

SOURCE Starbreeze AB


© PRNewswire 2017
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:17p Trump targets Amazon in call for postal service to hike prices
05:16p PAN ORIENT ENERGY CORP. : L53AC-C1 Drilling Update
05:16pDJNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
05:14p EVERBRIDGE : City to switch notification systems
05:14p ENBRIDGE : Grand Rapids serves as ground zero for Enbridge Line 3
05:14p ONELIFE TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
05:14p CARTIER IRON : Vests its 55% Interest in the Gagnon Holdings
05:14p JUST EAT : UK predicts 23 orders per second on New Year's Day
05:12p TV NEWS ALERT : Behind-the-Scenes and Live Times Square New Year’s Eve Event Coverage
05:10p SAUDI TELECOM SJSC : People want change from monotony
Latest news "Companies"
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.