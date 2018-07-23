Log in
Channel Review in Soft Drinks, 2018 Market Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/23/2018 | 08:48pm CEST

The "Channel Review in Soft Drinks" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the changing distribution environment for global soft drinks, identifying the fastest growth channels across store-based, traditional, modern grocery, non-store and on-trade. As consumer category preferences continue to evolve, how can beverage producers master a new omnichannel environment for non-alcoholic drinks?

The Channel Review in Soft Drinks global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Soft Drinks market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. The analysis can focus on value and volume for both off trade and on trade.

Product coverage: Asian Specialty Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

  • Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;
  • Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
  • Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
  • Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

  1. Introduction
  2. Industry Snapshot
  3. Channel Shifts
  4. Store-Based Channels
  5. Non-Store Channels
  6. Future Developments
  7. Report Definitions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mx5h5q/channel_review_in?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
