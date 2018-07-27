Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Charter Hall : $94 million acquisition of three Brisbane CBD assets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 03:37am CEST

27/07/2018

Charter Hall Groupannounces $94 million acquisitionof three Brisbane CB retail/officeassets

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) (Charter Hall or the Group) has announced that it has exchanged contracts to purchase a three building amalgamated holding on Queen Street Mall known as No. 1 Brisbane, located in Brisbane's CBD, for a net price of $93.96 million. The purchase price represents a core cap rate of 7.45% and a fully let passing yield (including income support) of 7.9%.

No.1 Brisbane comprises three adjoining retail/office buildings extending to a total lettable area of over 10,000sqm. The buildings are located on three separate titles with three separate frontages to Queen Street Mall, George Street and Burnett Lane, comprising 217 George Street, 60 Queen Street and 231 George Street as detailed below:

  • 217 George Street - Prime corner frontage to Queen Street Mall and George Street, located one block from the new Queen Street Wharf Casino/Entertainment precinct. The property comprises ground floor retail shops (626sqm NLA), 11 levels of office space (3,423sqm NLA) with natural light to the three street frontages. Key tenants include St George Bank and SLF Lawyers.
  • 60 Queen Street - Direct Queen St Mall frontage with a further Burnett Lane frontage. The property comprises prime ground, upper and lower ground retail space (2,326sqm NLA) plus a further level 1 retail/office component (798sqm NLA). Key tenants include Chemist Warehouse and The Reject Shop.
  • 231 George - Prime corner frontage to George Street and Burnett Lanet. The property comprises ground and lower ground retail (448sqm NLA) and 10 upper levels of office space (2,559sqm NLA). Key tenants include 7-Eleven and the Heritage Building Society.

Charter Hall Group CEO and Managing Director David Harrison commented on the strategic acquisition: 'This is a rare opportunity to acquire three prime retail/office buildings, at close to office values per square metre, that have created a fantastic amalgamated future redevelopment opportunity which can be held over the medium term in a CBD undergoing significant infrastructure improvements. This acquisition will be used as a seed asset for a new investment strategy.

'These acquisitions give us and our future capital partners optionality, given an existing 81-storey approved tower scheme, to consider either redevelopment longer term whilst we actively manage and lease up vacancies. Eventually our vision would see a new development like the successful 333 George Street project in Sydney CBD opposite Martin Place completed.' Mr Harrison said.

The revitalisation of the George Street spine has seen the riverfront precinct evolve into a premium location, now home to leading corporate and government agency tenants including Santos, Suncorp, Brisbane City Council, Shell, Telstra and the recently committed QSuper.

Disclaimer

Charter Hall Group published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 01:36:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07/26ALLENTOWN'S PPL PLAZA : White elephant or crown jewel? Here's what you get stuck with if you're the winning bidder
AQ
07/26AOKI : Notice of Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock for Restricted Stock Compensation
PU
07/26TOYO TIRE & RUBBER : Announcement of Personnel Change
PU
07/26CHESAPEAKE ENERGY : Oklahoma City-based Chesapeake Energy to sell Ohio assets for $2 billion
AQ
07/26CHINA YU TIAN : Notice of board meeting
PU
07/26ALIBABA : Will Announce June Quarter 2018 Results on August 23, 2018
BU
07/26CRANLEY INVESTMENT HOLDINGS, LLC ANNOUNCES CHANGE IN OWNERSHIP OF COMMON SHARES IN LARGO RESOURCES LTD. (TSX : Lgo)
AQ
07/26ELISABETH RHYNE : “Money management strategies are important for financial health”
PU
07/26TOKIO MARINE : Change regarding executive offier
PU
07/26ON SEMICONDUCTOR : Annual Outstanding Cooperation Supplier Award
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon earnings skyrocket on cloud computing, advertising
2Fiat Chrysler says it did not know about Marchionne's illness
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : reports cooling quarterly growth and pares outlook
4Intel data centre results, margin outlook disappoint, shares drop
5TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Intel data center results, margin outlook disappoint, shares drop

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.