Cheddar Launches New Cryptocurrency Trading Show “Crypto Craze” Sponsored by TradeStation

TradeStation sponsors new Cheddar show exploring the cryptocurrency markets



PLANTATION, Fla., March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cheddar, a leading post-cable network, announced today the launch of “Crypto Craze,” a 30-minute weekly cryptocurrency trading show sponsored by TradeStation, a leading online securities broker and futures commission merchant.

“Crypto Craze” will air on Cheddar Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. ET, live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

“Crypto Craze” will explore trading and investment strategies in the dynamic world of cryptocurrencies. Prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and other digital assets were quite volatile in 2017, and piqued interest from investors, particularly millennial investors who make up a large portion of Cheddar’s target viewing audience.

In addition to covering tokens like Bitcoin, “Crypto Craze” will examine all things crypto, including blockchain technology, mining, ICOs, the ever-changing regulatory climate, opportunities and risks, and other issues that form the rapidly expanding universe of crypto. Viewers will hear from analysts, traders, legislators and others, as well as learn how to use TradeStation's platform to monitor cryptocurrency prices and trade Bitcoin futures contracts.

“Crypto Craze” is the second Cheddar show sponsored by TradeStation. Last summer, Cheddar premiered “The Long and the Short,” a 30-minute weekly stock trading show sponsored by TradeStation. Airing Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. ET, “The Long and the Short” explores both near- and long-term potential trading strategies for millennials.

“We’re excited to sponsor Cheddar’s new ‘Crypto Craze’ show,” said John Bartleman, President of TradeStation Group, Inc. “TradeStation has been at the forefront in offering our customers the ability to trade Bitcoin futures on the CFE and CME exchanges. ‘Crypto Craze’ is another opportunity to showcase our award-winning* trading platform while exposing a new generation of investors to these products and the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency markets.”

“The ‘Crypto Craze’ is real and it’s here to stay,” said Jon Steinberg, founder and CEO of Cheddar. “Cheddar’s new show will give viewers real-time metrics with in-depth analysis of cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, regulation and initial coin offerings. It won’t be the old guard telling you about a phenomenon they don’t understand. The ‘Crypto Craze’ cuts through the noise and tells you what matters in the world of cryptocurrency.”

“Crypto Craze” is solely educational and informational, is not intended to give investment or trading advice or recommendations of any kind, and neither TradeStation nor Cheddar will be giving any such advice or recommendations. Not all products are suitable for all investors.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

TradeStation Group, Inc., through its principal operating subsidiary, TradeStation Securities, Inc., offers the TradeStation analysis and trading platform to the active trader and certain institutional trader markets. The TradeStation platform offers electronic order execution and enables clients to design, test, optimize, monitor and automate their own custom equities, options and futures trading strategies. TradeStation Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of Monex Group, Inc., one of the largest online financial services providers in Japan.

TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC & CME) is a licensed securities broker-dealer and a registered futures commission merchant (FCM), and a member of major stock, options and futures exchanges in the United States. The company’s technology subsidiary, TradeStation Technologies, Inc., develops and offers strategy trading software tools and subscription services, and hosts the TradingApp® Store.

About Cheddar

Cheddar is a live Post-Cable Network focused on covering the most innovative products, technologies, and services transforming our lives. The network covers this news through the lens of the companies and executives driving these changes. Cheddar broadcasts from Post 10 on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange and the glass corner of the Flatiron Building inside the Sprint store. It is available on Sling TV, Amazon, Philo, Twitter, Pluto TV, 60% of smart TVs in the U.S., Vimeo and Facebook. The company was founded by Jon Steinberg, President and Chief Operating Officer of BuzzFeed from 2010 to 2014. Its investors include Lightspeed Venture Partners, Raine Ventures, Comcast Ventures, Amazon, AT&T, Ribbit Capital, Altice USA, and The New York Stock Exchange.

