Chemical Processing Drives the Global Salt Market | Technavio

The global
salt market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 2% from
2018-2022, according to a new market research report by Technavio.
Global salt market segmentation by type and application
Technavio’s report on the global salt market analyses the business
dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market
segmentation by type, including rock salt, brine, and solar salts. As
projected in 2017, around 40% of the market share originated from rock
salt. Rock salt is used as a flavor enhancer while cooking and to cure
food such as bacon and fish.
Based on application, the global
salt market has been segmented into chemical processing, road
de-icing, and food processing. As of 2017, 50% of the market share came
from chemical processing.
“Due to the presence of chloride that is used in the manufacturing of
many chlorine-based chemicals such as magnesium chloride, magnesium
sulfate, calcium sulfate, potassium chloride, magnesium bromide, and
calcium carbonate, salt is used in the chemical industry for chemical
processing. Salt is used in the manufacturing of chlorine since it is an
abundant source of chlorine ions. The main consumers of salt in the
chemical industry are chlorine and caustic soda manufacturers,” says
a senior analyst at Technavio for food
research.
Salt market: competitive vendor landscape
The global
salt market is highly fragmented and competitive. Many established
players like Akzo Nobel, Cargill, Compass Minerals, INEOS, K+S, and
Solvay dominate the market. With big production facilities across the
world, these players have a vast geographical presence. Players in the
market offer a broad product portfolio and provide a complete range of
solutions, and their operations are often subject to intense regulatory
scrutiny during the forecast period.
Other topics covered in the report:
Market drivers:
-
Increasing production of chlor-alkali chemicals
-
Growing demand for PVC
Market trends:
-
Ban on use of aluminum salt in deodorants
-
Growing demand for packaged foods
