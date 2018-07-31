ChemioCare Announces Addition of Three Experienced Team Members

NEW YORK, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChemioCare USA Inc. (“ChemioCare” or the “Company”), a biotech company focused on transforming chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) outcomes through transdermal patch technology, today announced a strengthening of its Board and Management team. Andy Rensink joins the Company as Chief Manufacturing Officer, Hemal Shah joins as Health Economics and Outcomes Advisor, and Eric Baum joins the Company’s Board of Directors.



“The strength and depth of our pipeline and rapid development pace are being made possible by the addition of best in class support. Andy Rensink will lead our transition from the preclinical setting into Manufacturing, and Hemal Shah is adding incredible insights into the value our products will create by addressing the significant unmet medical need in the CINV setting," said Pedro Lichtinger, Chairman and CEO. “Our Board is also strengthened by the addition of Eric Baum who has rich experience financing and advancing emerging Companies; with his addition we now have three independent directors an important step in positioning the company for a successful IPO.”

Eric Baum

Eric Baum brings over fifteen years of experience in advising Executive leadership teams for both well-established Fortune 50 companies and emerging ventures, across a spectrum of industries (life sciences, education, travel, technology, real estate). In his concurrent roles as Managing Director of Acquis Consulting Group and Managing Director / Co-Founder of its affiliate, Solidea Capital, Eric leverages his extensive management and operational consulting expertise to guide companies in areas such as business and corporate strategy, market positioning, growth and scale strategies, board governance, financing / trajectory management, partnering frameworks, risk evaluation, and more. He also serves in several advisory and Board of Director roles for public and private companies such as Kush Bottles, Big Rentz, Tenant Tracker, Level 8, Data Exchange, and Golfler, supporting the full lifecycle of needs from idea conception through expansion and growth strategies.

Andy Rensink

Executive bringing over 30 years of operational experience including 13 years experience in transdermal development and manufacturing. Former President and COO of Tapemark, leading development, strategy implementation for pharmaceutical CDMO developing and manufacturing Transdermal Patches and Oral Thin Film products. Currently sits on the Board of Advisors for Hydra-Flex chemical dispensing systems. Holds a Masters in Engineering from Marquette University, BSME from University of Wisconsin and completed the GE Manufacturing Management Program.

Hemal Shah

Executive bringing over 20 years of experience in health economics & outcomes research (HEOR), real world evidence generation, pricing, market access, value demonstration and health policy. Former Senior Vice President, Medical Affairs, Healthcare Quality, Policy and Outcomes at Optimer Pharmaceuticals and Executive Director of HEOR at Boehringer Ingelheim. She holds a Doctor of Pharmacy from The State University of New Jersey, a BSc. in Pharmacy and a BSc. in Molecular & Cell Biology from University of Connecticut and has completed a post-doctoral fellowship in outcomes research at Geisinger Health System/Novartis.

About ChemioCare

A biotech company focused on transforming chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) outcomes through transdermal patch technology. ChemioCare has 4 single active ingredient patches in development using proprietary, proven transdermal patch technology. The company is targeting the 505(b)2 regulatory path with key differentiators on-label, establishing improved efficacy and reduced or eliminated side effects from originator products.

To learn more, visit www.chemio.care

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of the business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. In some cases, you may identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "plan," "intend," "potential," "continue," "believe," "expect," "predict," "anticipate" and "estimate," the negative of these words or other comparable words. These statements are only predictions. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are qualified by their terms and/or important factors, many of which are outside the company's control, involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from the statements made. The forward-looking statements are based on the company's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future performance, taking into account information currently available to the company. Neither the company, nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of these statements. Information in this press release will be updated only to the extent required under applicable laws. If a change occurs, business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially for from those expressed in the aforementioned forward-looking statements.

Contact Investor Relations:

[email protected]

+1 800 449 5405 Ext. 700