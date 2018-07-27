Chesterfield Resources : 27 July 2018 – Appointment of Executive Chairman

27 July 2018

CHESTERFIELD RESOURCES PLC

("Chesterfield" or the "Company") (TIDM: CHF)

Appointment of Executive Chairman

Chesterfield Resources plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Martin French as Executive Chairman with effect from 26 July 2018. He succeeds Non-Executive Chairman Christopher Hall, who stepped-off the Board on the same date.

Martin French said "Chesterfield is a new and exciting project, with an unusually talented team. I am looking forward to representing our shareholders to run an efficient, expeditious and goal-oriented company. I would like to thank Christopher Hall warmly on behalf of everyone at Chesterfield for his contribution. We wish him well for the future."

Martin French has over 30 years of experience in capital markets, investment banking and mining. He began his career at Merrill Lynch, and was country manager for Credit Lyonnais Securities Asia (CLSA) in various locations in Asia, before setting up its business in Latin America. He was also Managing Director of North River Resources plc from December 2012 until January 2015, and took its Namibia-based brownfield lead-zinc project through to bankable feasibility study and sourced a strategic funding partner. The project is now under construction.

Martin French is interested in 3,000,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 4.84% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company, and 164,000 Series B Warrants and 1,000,000 Series C Warrants. In addition, upon his appointment as Executive Chairman, the Company has granted Martin 1,400,000 share options, exercisable for five years at an exercise price of 11.25p per share.

