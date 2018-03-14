Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations

Berkana Resources Corporation, a leading provider of OT and IT
Integration, Security, Compliance and Consulting, is pleased to announce
the successful relocation of Chevron Pipeline’s Control Center
Operations in Houston, TX.
The project included the challenge of moving a live production SCADA
system, while upgrading to a new SCADA platform. This increased the
complexity of the move considerably, as both the production and upgrade
SCADA systems had to be relocated, without impacting production or the
development cycle of the upgrade SCADA system platform. Two separate
networks had to be designed and implemented (one for each SCADA system),
along with building out the new facilities to accommodate both SCADA
systems until the upgrade system could be placed into production.
“We were very grateful to be a part of Chevron’s exceptional team.
Berkana’s dedicated staff provided network design, system configuration,
and integration services to ensure the transition of operations from the
old facility to the new one was seamless,” said Jeff Whitney of
Berkana Resources.
“Quite simply we could not have executed the relocation effort in the
timeframe allotted without Berkana’s help. Additionally their expertise
architecting secure SCADA networks proved invaluable ensuring a safe and
reliable transition,” said Curt Wiggins of Chevron Pipeline.
For additional information about Berkana Resources, contact Jeff Whitney
or visit our website at www.berkanaresources.com.
ABOUT Berkana Resources Corporation
Berkana Resources Corporation (BRC) provides Operational and Information
Technology consulting, integration, security and compliance solutions to
customers in the Oil & Gas, Alternative Energy, and Electric Utilities
markets.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005780/en/