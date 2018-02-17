Chiayi lit up for 2018 Taiwan Lantern Festival

Taipei, Taiwan, Feb. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Taiwan Lantern Festival, which has been lauded by the Discovery Channel of the United States as one of the best festivals around the world, kicked off Feb. 16 in Chiayi County, thanks to the effort of Chiayi Magistrate Helen Chang Hua-guan.



This was the second time for Chiayi to host the annual folk event after a hiatus of 11 years.

An unprecedented lantern festival in Chiayi with lanterns being exhibited on the land and water and in the air.





This year's festival, along with the shows performed by Korea Battuta Flying Drummer, WEN SHYANG Company dancing troupe, Acrobat Taiwan and cooking demonstration by South Korean chefs, turned the Chiayi County Administrative District , the Taizi Blvd and the Southern Branch of the Palace Museum, the sites where the festival and shows are being held, a dream world of technology, art, and light and shadow.

The 2018 Taiwan Lantern Festival is going on in a different way from the same events of past years which, normally invited visitors to focus on only lanterns. With illumination from bank of lights installed in water, land and air in an area of 50 hectares, visitors this year are feasted on a combination of art light groups and changing light and shadow, enabling them to enjoy the abundant humanistic flatus and scenery of Chiayi.



In addition, the Chiayi festival, opened on the first day of Chinese lunar calendar year, will last for 24 days, making it the longest lantern festival ever.



During the opening, countless audiences were treated to a special performance by Korea Battuta Flying Drummer. Aided by a computer-controlled suspension system, the drummers were able to present their show up-and-down in line with music tempo.

Besides, the musical, "the Utopia of Love Skyline" given by WEN SHYANG Company demonstrated the soft power of the county.

The visitors were also charmed by the dances, dramas, magic, music, Taiwanese operas, circuses, and acrobatics by Acrobat Taiwan as well as cooking show by South Korean chefs.

Many of the first day's visitors rushed to interact with the "Affinity" , an installment art work by Australian team, The Amigos. The longer one touched the light ball, which has a combination of 62 different colors, the farther the light goes, leaving the participants an unforgettable memory.

About 2018 Taiwan Lantern Festival in Chiayi

Date: February 16 to March 11, 2018.

Location: Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum, Taizi Blvd, and Chiayi County Administrative District.

Website: www.taiwan.net.tw/2018taiwanlantern

Visit the links at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5VgPKXyRuE4





Press contact Runa Chen E-mail : [email protected]