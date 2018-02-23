Log in
Chicago Blackhawks : Brent Seabrook Custom Collection

02/23/2018 | 07:27pm EST

Brent Seabrook teamed up with New Era Cap for a third season to create a new collection of Blackhawks hats exclusively designed by Brent for fans. The 2018 Brent Seabrook x New Era Collection features colors, logos, styles and stitching chosen 100% by Brent. These one-of-a-kind pieces are on sale now for a limited time at the Blackhawks Store, Madhouse Team Store and at the United Center during Blackhawks home games at various retail stands, including the exclusive New Era retail stand located at Section 334. To place an order by phone, please call the Blackhawks Store at 312-759-0079. All prices below include tax.

Chicago Blackhawks published this content on 23 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2018 00:26:04 UTC.

