Chicago Blackhawks : Brent Seabrook Custom Collection

Brent Seabrook teamed up with New Era Cap for a third season to create a new collection of Blackhawks hats exclusively designed by Brent for fans. The 2018 Brent Seabrook x New Era Collection features colors, logos, styles and stitching chosen 100% by Brent. These one-of-a-kind pieces are on sale now for a limited time at the Blackhawks Store, Madhouse Team Store and at the United Center during Blackhawks home games at various retail stands, including the exclusive New Era retail stand located at Section 334. To place an order by phone, please call the Blackhawks Store at 312-759-0079. All prices below include tax.