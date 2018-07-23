Chicago Pure German Shepherd Breeder GSD Dog Training Obedience Classes Launched

Chicago Top-Rated kennel Vom Ragnar German Shepherds is now accepting GSD puppies, young dogs, and adults dogs for professional obedience and protection training. The kennel uses a variety of techniques to ensure appropriate behavior for German Shepherd dogs of all ages and temperaments.

HARVARD, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2018 / Vom Ragnar German Shepherds, a Chicago pure-breed German Shepherd Dog breeder, announced that it is available for GSD dog basic obedience, advanced obedience, personal protection, and protection work training classes. The company specializes in breeding and training West show line German Shepherd dogs and Schutzhund or IPO training using a variety of training techniques to socialize puppies, young dogs, and adult dogs. Vom Ragnar is registered and the member of AKC, GSDCA, USCA, and SV.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/506221/vom.jpg

Proper training for German Shepherd Dogs is essential, as these dogs are extremely energetic and tend to exhibit inappropriate behavior if untrained. While some training is possible without professional assistance, many dog owners might find it challenging to train their German Shepherd puppies by themselves.

Vom Ragnar German Shepherds accepts puppies, young dogs and adults dogs for professional basic obedience, advanced obedience, personal protection, and protection work training.

The kennel is owned and operated by Natalya Babenko, a professional trainer and breeder and licensed and certified veterinarian with extensive experience working with a wide range of German Shepherd Dogs.

Ms. Babenko creates personalized training sessions adapted to the temperament and preferences of each dog, using efficient techniques to teach them various appropriate behaviors.

As well as offering expert GSD dog training, Vom Ragnar also breeds and sells pure breed German Shepherd Dogs. The most recent litters are born on June 30, July 5 and 8, and are ready for new homes from August 18. The kennel accepts deposits for the GSD puppies, seven males and five females.

Vom Ragnar German Shepherds specializes in purebred German Shepherd breeding healthy dogs bloodlines with highly trusted reputation, raising and socializing them in a friendly environment and ensuring that the breeding adheres to the SV Standard.

A satisfied client said: "Natasha is amazing at what she does! She is an expert and truly loves dogs. The kennel is like a five star luxury hotel for puppies, they get only the best of everything. If you are looking for a GSD, this is the only place you need to visit. The best dogs and the best breeder ? I would definitely recommend Vom Ragnar!"

