Chicago Tribune: Pappas Is 'Strongly Endorsed' For Cook County Treasurer

CHICAGO, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Committee to Elect Maria Pappas announces that the Chicago Tribune has endorsed her candidacy for Cook County Treasurer in the Democratic Primary on March 20, 2018.

Read the endorsement at chicagotribune.com.

Maria Pappas has held the post of Treasurer of Cook County since 1998.

"During 20 years as treasurer, Pappas has reduced office headcount from 250 positions to 88.5. She touts this as the 17th straight year she has reduced her corporate budget; owing to fee collections, largely from mortgage and banking companies, only $900,000 of her office's $12.9 million budget comes from taxpayers," the newspaper's editorial board said.

In October, as the Cook County Board of Commissioners weighed repeal of the sweetened beverage tax, many countywide officials refused to admit to supporting the hugely unpopular tax, but nonetheless said more revenue was necessary, the Tribune observed. Only Pappas said she would adjust her budget accordingly, the editorial board noted, quoting what she said at the time.

"I submitted a 10 percent cut, but I understand 12 percent is needed," Pappas said then. "I'm prepared to do that. I'm opposed to the soda tax. Any questions?"

The Tribune concluded, "Pappas is strongly endorsed."

Pappas has remade the Office of Treasurer for Cook County, the world's 16th largest government, into a vibrant, service-oriented office that develops and uses the latest technological tools for greater efficiency and economy.

A lawyer with a degree in counseling psychology, her organizational and management skills have drawn the attention of foreign governments that have asked for her help with projects.

Before her election as Treasurer, Pappas was a member of the Cook County Board of Commissioners for eight years.

