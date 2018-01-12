Chicken Soup for Soul Entertainment : Adds Sales Veteran To Drive Advertising and Sponsor Revenue

Susan Kravitz Appointed EVP, Sales & Strategic Sponsorships

COS COB, CT - JANUARY 12, 2018 - Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. ('CSS Entertainment') (Nasdaq: CSSE), a fast-growing provider of positive and entertaining video content, today announced that Susan Kravitz has been appointed executive vice president of sales and strategic sponsorships.

Ms. Kravitz's extensive experience in a wide range of roles in entertainment and advertising makes her extremely well qualified to help drive revenue for CSS Entertainment through advertisers and sponsors.

'Susan's strong experience in advertising sales and marketing solutions make her an ideal addition to our management team as we push to monetize our portfolio of highly valuable media assets that has grown significantly with our recent acquisition of Screen Media Ventures,' said Elana Sofko, chief operating officer.

Ms. Kravitz's career in entertainment and advertising has spanned 20 years over which she has established herself as an accomplished sales leader and revenue generator. Prior to joining CSS Entertainment, Ms. Kravitz, served as senior vice president of national digital sales at Townsquare. Previously, Ms. Kravitz was vice president of national digital sales at Discovery Communications and has held senior sales and marketing positions at major media and entertainment companies including Meredith, OMD, and Brightline. In 2015, she won the IAB Sales and Service Excellence Award for overall sales excellence for a large sales organization. In 2004-2009, Ms. Kravitz served as president of Co.Op TV, which created, developed, packaged, and sold content for all media platforms to network executives and clients. Her television show, 'Aperture,' won an Emmy® award in 2009, and she was nominated for an Emmy for 'The Broadroom' with Maybelline/Meredith and Candace Bushnell.

'Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment's differentiated approach to content creation and acquisition, expanding library of entertaining content, and diversified distribution capabilities provide an attractive platform to capitalize on the rapidly changing media landscape,' said Ms. Kravitz. 'I am thrilled to be able to use my diverse entertainment and advertising experience and expertise to further drive revenue for such an innovative and fast-growing company.'

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a fast-growing provider of positive and entertaining video content that brings out the best of the human spirit. The company is aggressively growing its business through a combination of organic growth, licensing and distribution arrangements, acquisitions, and strategic relationships. The company owns Screen Media Ventures, LLC, a leading global independent television and film distribution company with one of the largest independently owned television and film libraries. The company also owns Popcornflix®, an ad-based direct-to-consumer online video service with five networks and thousands of television episodes and movies. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment makes its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. The company is also expanding its partnerships with sponsors, television networks and independent producers. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC.

