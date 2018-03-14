Chief Health Metrics Used to Measure Performance in the Healthcare Industry | Quantzig

Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the
The introduction of data science in this technologically developed world
has amplified the importance of business intelligence, especially in the
healthcare industry. The healthcare industry produces a significant
amount of data from the process, patients, tests, operations, and
research. It is not easy to understand such unstructured data without
using any appropriate business intelligence tools. Also, the healthcare
industry can make use of data visualization tools and predictive models
to gain insights regarding labor distribution, patient care, clinical
operations, and general administration. Quantzig has listed some of the
chief health metrics that are used to measure performance in the
healthcare industry in this blog.
According to the healthcare industry experts at Quantzig,
“Using health metrics in the healthcare industry for evaluating
performance can help single out improvement areas.”
Average hospital stay: This health metric calculates the
average amount of time spent by patients admitted into healthcare
facilities. The average length of stay is generally used as a quality
metric by medical reimbursement companies to create a potential
payment system. The average number of days stayed in the hospital is
an indicator of efficiency in the healthcare industry.
-
Hospital readmission rates: This measures the number of
patients who are re-admitted to the healthcare facility soon after
their primary release. The metrics provide critical understanding to
the quality of care received by the patient at hospitals. Hospitals
have to be informed when readmission rates increase as it can mean
lack of materials, shortage of staff, or point out areas with special
needs.
-
Patient wait times: Patient wait time is a health metric useful
in gauging patient contentment as well as hospital productivity. It is
widely used to measure the amount of time needed to obtain treatment
from the time they arrived at the healthcare facility. Understaffing
or poor operational design can usually lead to higher patient wait
time. Measuring this metric over time allows hospitals to find trends
and reallocate labor to deliver effective patient management.
-
About Quantzig
Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US,
UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted
our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities
to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm
consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more
information on all of Quantzig’s services and the solutions they have
provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.
