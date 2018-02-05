Log in
Children’s Hospital Los Angeles : Kicks off Annual Valentine’s Day Card Drive on CHLA.org

02/05/2018 | 10:50pm CET

The public may select and write a personal message on Jurassic-themed Valentines that will be distributed to patients on Feb. 14

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) will travel back to prehistoric times for their annual Valentine’s Day card drive, which kicks off today on CHLA.org.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180205005976/en/

Children's Hospital Los Angeles patient Alivia, 5, displays her two favorite Valentine's Day cards. ...

Children's Hospital Los Angeles patient Alivia, 5, displays her two favorite Valentine's Day cards. (Photo: Business Wire)

Because Valentine’s Day is very special day at CHLA, the hospital is inviting supporters and friends to send a special dinosaur-themed greeting card for patients. The two-step process is so easy a Neanderthal could do it! First, go to chla.org/Valentine and choose a card bearing one of three images -- a Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Stegosaurus and a Pterodactyl. Second, write a personal message of cheer to a patient. For each card with a message sent from Feb. 2-14, Party City has pledged to donate $1 to CHLA, up to $25,000.

Hospitalized kids are unable to attend school parties or exchange Valentines and thus, miss out on getting to celebrate the holiday with friends and classmates. These special greeting cards and thoughtful, kind words lift CHLA patients’ spirits and let them know how much people care. In past years patients have received Valentine’s Day cards and good wishes from the Los Angeles community and international supporters from as far away as Australia, India and Brazil!

About Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Children's Hospital Los Angeles is dedicated to creating hope and building healthier futures for children. Founded in 1901, CHLA is one of the nation’s leading pediatric academic medical centers and is acknowledged worldwide for its leadership in pediatric and adolescent health. The hospital relies on the generosity of the community to support its groundbreaking pediatric research and the complex care it provides for critically ill and injured children. For more information, visit CHLA.org. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram, and visit our child health blog (CHLA.org/blog) and our research blog (ResearCHLABlog.org).


