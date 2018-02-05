Children’s Hospital Los Angeles : Kicks off Annual Valentine’s Day Card Drive on CHLA.org

The public may select and write a personal message on Jurassic-themed Valentines that will be distributed to patients on Feb. 14

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) will travel back to prehistoric times for their annual Valentine’s Day card drive, which kicks off today on CHLA.org.

Because Valentine’s Day is very special day at CHLA, the hospital is inviting supporters and friends to send a special dinosaur-themed greeting card for patients. The two-step process is so easy a Neanderthal could do it! First, go to chla.org/Valentine and choose a card bearing one of three images -- a Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Stegosaurus and a Pterodactyl. Second, write a personal message of cheer to a patient. For each card with a message sent from Feb. 2-14, Party City has pledged to donate $1 to CHLA, up to $25,000.

Hospitalized kids are unable to attend school parties or exchange Valentines and thus, miss out on getting to celebrate the holiday with friends and classmates. These special greeting cards and thoughtful, kind words lift CHLA patients’ spirits and let them know how much people care. In past years patients have received Valentine’s Day cards and good wishes from the Los Angeles community and international supporters from as far away as Australia, India and Brazil!

