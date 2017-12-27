Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Tech Team Receives National Ranking for Best Hospital IT Department

Whether repairing a doctor's iPhone or setting up a massive,
secure networking infrastructure in multiple locations across the
nation's second largest metropolitan area, the Information Services (IS)
Department at Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) is up to the task.
It's the reason CHLA's IS team is ranked this year as one of the
nation's Best
Hospital IT Departments by Healthcare IT News. These awards,
published annually by the magazine, are an employee-driven benchmark
recognizing how well hospitals and health systems integrate and innovate
technology to support physicians and hospital staff in providing the
best care possible.
"I’m so proud of our team and what they’ve been able to accomplish – and
I’m even more excited for the amazing IT projects underway," says Steve
Garske, PhD, CHLA senior vice president and chief information officer.
"This award affirms our goal that Children's Hospital Los Angeles be a
leader in the health care technology sphere, and the best part is
knowing that programs we implement will dramatically impact our
patients, their families, and our amazing caregivers. Our IT team is the
best in the country - this is because we live our mission every day to
create hope and build healthier futures for our children.”
In particular, Healthcare IT News highlighted a few of CHLA's
implementation goals for the year ahead:
-
A first-in-the-nation deployment of the Cerner Oncology platform,
integrating the department's health records and even allowing doctors
to electronically write complex pharmacy orders for chemotherapy.
-
A goal to attain Stage 7, the highest level, on the HIMSS Electronic
Medical Records Adoption model, the industry gold standard for how
health care institutions adopt and utilize digital record keeping
tools.
-
Rolling out a 24/7 internal mobile app that facilitates staff
communication with the IS team and between hospital divisions.
Also recognized – the IS team's work integrating CHLA's technology
infrastructure with the new CHLA
Health Network, an association connecting more than 100 community
pediatricians and pediatric specialists throughout Los Angeles County
with the hospital's care delivery model for infants, children and young
adults. Part of that implementation includes ambitious projects to
improve digital health models and telemedicine, even one day creating a
"virtual channel" for children and families to engage doctors even if
they're not physically able to come to CHLA's main campus or outpatient
centers.
"We're a mission-driven organization," said Dave Abbott, CHLA's vice
president of IT operations. "We have laid a strategy for the next three
to five years: technology, process, people, and how it all works
together. Whether we’re expanding the CHLA Health Network for the Los
Angeles area and beyond, or developing better inpatient entertainment
systems right here at the hospital so kids have richer content to
access, our team is really moving the needle for CHLA."
This year, employees from 91 different hospitals filled out anonymous
Best Hospital IT Department surveys, which measured workplace
satisfaction on factors like day-to-day experience; workplace culture;
senior management and leadership; professional development
opportunities; pay and benefits; and more, according to Healthcare IT
News, who says more than 3,300 hospital IT employees took part.
From these results, Healthcare IT News and research partner HIMSS
Analytics awarded Best Hospital IT Department status to the top five
hospitals in each of four size categories based on the size of the IT
team. CHLA was awarded ranking in the "super" category (200+ employees).
