Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Tech Team Receives National Ranking for Best Hospital IT Department

Survey by HIMSS Analytics measures employees' own attitudes about their hospital's leadership ability, professional development opportunities, salary, benefits, workplace culture and more

Whether repairing a doctor's iPhone or setting up a massive, secure networking infrastructure in multiple locations across the nation's second largest metropolitan area, the Information Services (IS) Department at Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) is up to the task.

It's the reason CHLA's IS team is ranked this year as one of the nation's Best Hospital IT Departments by Healthcare IT News. These awards, published annually by the magazine, are an employee-driven benchmark recognizing how well hospitals and health systems integrate and innovate technology to support physicians and hospital staff in providing the best care possible.

"I’m so proud of our team and what they’ve been able to accomplish – and I’m even more excited for the amazing IT projects underway," says Steve Garske, PhD, CHLA senior vice president and chief information officer. "This award affirms our goal that Children's Hospital Los Angeles be a leader in the health care technology sphere, and the best part is knowing that programs we implement will dramatically impact our patients, their families, and our amazing caregivers. Our IT team is the best in the country - this is because we live our mission every day to create hope and build healthier futures for our children.”

In particular, Healthcare IT News highlighted a few of CHLA's implementation goals for the year ahead:

A first-in-the-nation deployment of the Cerner Oncology platform, integrating the department's health records and even allowing doctors to electronically write complex pharmacy orders for chemotherapy.

A goal to attain Stage 7, the highest level, on the HIMSS Electronic Medical Records Adoption model, the industry gold standard for how health care institutions adopt and utilize digital record keeping tools.

Rolling out a 24/7 internal mobile app that facilitates staff communication with the IS team and between hospital divisions.

Also recognized – the IS team's work integrating CHLA's technology infrastructure with the new CHLA Health Network, an association connecting more than 100 community pediatricians and pediatric specialists throughout Los Angeles County with the hospital's care delivery model for infants, children and young adults. Part of that implementation includes ambitious projects to improve digital health models and telemedicine, even one day creating a "virtual channel" for children and families to engage doctors even if they're not physically able to come to CHLA's main campus or outpatient centers.

"We're a mission-driven organization," said Dave Abbott, CHLA's vice president of IT operations. "We have laid a strategy for the next three to five years: technology, process, people, and how it all works together. Whether we’re expanding the CHLA Health Network for the Los Angeles area and beyond, or developing better inpatient entertainment systems right here at the hospital so kids have richer content to access, our team is really moving the needle for CHLA."

This year, employees from 91 different hospitals filled out anonymous Best Hospital IT Department surveys, which measured workplace satisfaction on factors like day-to-day experience; workplace culture; senior management and leadership; professional development opportunities; pay and benefits; and more, according to Healthcare IT News, who says more than 3,300 hospital IT employees took part.

From these results, Healthcare IT News and research partner HIMSS Analytics awarded Best Hospital IT Department status to the top five hospitals in each of four size categories based on the size of the IT team. CHLA was awarded ranking in the "super" category (200+ employees).

About Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Children's Hospital Los Angeles has been ranked the top children’s hospital in California and sixth in the nation for clinical excellence with its selection to the prestigious U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll. CHLA is home to The Saban Research Institute, one of the largest and most productive pediatric research facilities in the United States. Children’s Hospital is also one of America's premier teaching hospitals through its affiliation with the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California since 1932. For more information, visit CHLA.org. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram, and visit our child health blog (CHLA.org/blog) and our research blog (ResearCHLABlog.org).

