Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Chile slams World Bank for bias in competitiveness rankings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/13/2018 | 08:59pm CET
Chile's President Michelle Bachelet speaks during the opening of a business forum in Havana

Chilean officials on Saturday criticized the World Bank, saying it treated the South American country unfairly in its closely watched annual "Doing Business" competitiveness rankings.

"What happened with the World Bank's competitiveness rankings is very concerning," socialist President Michelle Bachelet, whose four-year term ends in March, wrote on Twitter after the World Bank's chief economist apologised for Chile's slippage in the rankings under her tenure.

"Rankings that international institutions conduct should be trustworthy, since they impact investment and countries' development," Bachelet wrote, adding that the government would formally request a complete investigation from the World Bank.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal published on Friday, World Bank Chief Economist Paul Romer apologised to Chile for changes to the report's methodology that he said "conveyed the wrong impression" about the business environment under Bachelet.

Chile currently ranks 55th out of 190 countries on the list, down from 34th in 2014, the year Bachelet took office. Its ranking declined to 41st in 2015, 48th in 2016, and 57th in 2017, the World Bank's reports show.

Romer told the newspaper the decline resulted from methodological changes, rather than a deterioration of Chile's business environment, and may have been the result of the World Bank staff's political motivations. He told the newspaper he would revise the reports.

In a statement on Saturday, the World Bank said it would "conduct an external review" of Chile's indicators in light of Romer's concerns. It said any changes to its methodology undergo "a rigorous consultative process" and that the indicators are based on "hard data" like tax rates and legislation passed.

"The Doing Business indicators and methodology are designed with no single country in mind," it said. "Objective data is not subject to political influence."

Chile is one of Latin America's wealthiest and most stable countries. While Bachelet introduced progressive tax and labor reforms that the country's business community said crimped investment, she has not fundamentally altered the country's longstanding free-market model.

Economic growth decelerated under her watch in large part due to low prices for copper, the country's main export.

In presidential elections last month, conservative billionaire and former President Sebastian Pinera trounced Bachelet's preferred candidate, Alejandro Guillier, in part on promises to slash red tape and boost investment.

Pinera presided over a booming economy from 2010-2014 amid high copper prices. He had succeeded Bachelet, who served her first term from 2006-2010. Chile's constitution prohibits consecutive re-election.

The World Bank's Doing Business ranking weighs factors such as the ease of starting a business, obtaining credit, paying taxes and getting construction permits.

"It is rare to see an action this immoral," Economy Minister Jorge Rodriguez Grossi said in a statement. "We hope it is corrected quickly, but the damage is done."

(Reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Additional reporting and writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by David Gregorio)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:11a Automakers flash the chrome in Detroit
06:03a After emissions scandal, Volkswagen on U.S. comeback trail with all-new Jetta
03:48a China to step up banking oversight in 'arduous' fight on financial risks
03:09a UNITED STATES COAST GUARD 8TH DISTRICT HEARTLAND : Unified command responding to barge breakaways on Ohio River
02:59a STATE OF PENNSYLVANIA : Cheviot and Hampshire Breeding Sheep Win Supreme in Youth Show
02:19a MEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : PM approves plan to develop Tan Trao tourism site
01:39a GM's new Chevy Silverado bids for more U.S. pickup profits
01:12a TRUMP, LIGHTHIZER DISCUSS CHINA, NAFTA TRADE TALKS : White House
01:11a Sturgeon sees 'golden' chance to argue for UK to remain in single market
12:44a USAFL UNITED STATES AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE I : 2017 USAFL Roll of Honor
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY (THE) : DOW CHEMICAL : Modesto said chemical companies knew the groundwater was poisoned,..
2FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD : FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY : How to lure millennials from Illinois
33M : 3M : launches new bluetooth air filter
4ALTICE : French telcos commit 3 billion euros to cover network black spots - report
5TURK HAVA YOLLARI AO : TURK HAVA YOLLARI AO : Turkish Airlines signs deal to boost Airbus fleet

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.