BEIJING--China's exports to North Korea rose 8.3% in 2017 from a year earlier, at $3.34 billion, official data showed Friday.

That compares with a 3.7% on-year decline recorded in 2016, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

China's imports from North Korea slumped 33% from a year earlier, at $1.72 billion last year. In 2016, imports were down 1.1%, according to customs data.

Write to Grace Zhu at [email protected]