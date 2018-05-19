China Agrees to Buy More U.S. Goods and Services

By Lingling Wei in Beijing and Bob Davis in Washington

The U.S. and China wrapped up the second day of talks with Beijing agreeing to buy more American goods and services but resisting demands that it reduce by more than half the vast trade deficit it has with the U.S., according to people briefed on the talks.

The Chinese were wary of committing to any specific amount of purchases, the people said, but were looking for a way to ease trade tensions between the two nations, which have rattled markets globally. Earlier Friday, White House National Economic Council Director Lawrence Kudlow said China would buy more farm products, energy and financial services.

(More to come.)

