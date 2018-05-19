China Agrees to Buy More U.S. Goods and Services -- Update

By Lingling Wei in Beijing and Bob Davis in Washington

The U.S. and China wrapped up a second day of talks with Beijing agreeing to buy more U.S. goods and services but resisting demands that it slash by more than half the vast trade deficit, according to people briefed on the talks.

The Chinese were wary of committing to specific purchases, said the people, but were looking for a way to ease trade tensions between the two nations, which have rattled markets globally. Earlier on Friday, White House National Economic Council Director Lawrence Kudlow said China would buy more farm products, energy and financial services.

The Chinese agreement to increase imports of U.S. products came after two days of intense and combative negotiations involving trade, technology and agricultural issues.

Beijing ended an antidumping probe into imported U.S. sorghum, used for livestock feed and brewing alcohol, which had all but shut down U.S. sales to China. China's Commerce Ministry said earlier that punitive measures on purchases of the crop would "affect the cost of living for consumers" in China.

But the decision has wider implications: the two sides have been negotiating a deal for the U.S. to ease crippling sanctions on China's ZTE Corp., as reported by The Wall Street Journal. In exchange, China would end recent restrictions and tariffs on U.S. agricultural products.

Currently the Commerce Department forbids U.S. companies from supplying parts to ZTE. Mr. Kudlow said that the U.S. was considering easing the punishments. Alternative sanctions could include changing senior management and board members, Mr. Kudlow told Fox Business Network. Such changes "would be very harsh," he said.

Beijing negotiators had come to Washington ready to make additional purchases of U.S. goods as a way to settle the broader trade fight, which involves allegations by the U.S. that China pressures U.S. firms to transfer advanced technology and steals U.S. intellectual property. The U.S. has threatened tariffs on as much as $150 billion in Chinese goods in that dispute and Beijing has said it would respond in kind.

One of Washington's central demands is that China reduce its merchandise trade surplus with the U.S. of $375 billion by at least $200 billion by the end of 2020, even though economists in both nations say that the trade deficit is affected by investment and savings patterns in both nations -- not trade policy. Beijing has rejected U.S. demands in the past and has continued to hold firm, said the people briefed on the talks.

Instead, the two sides have interpreted the demand to mean that China would sharply increase its purchases of U.S. goods and services.

The U.S. Agriculture Department recently asked agriculture companies to come up with a list of products whose production could be ramped up rapidly for export to China, said a person following the talks. At the same time, China put together a list of high-tech products that are barred by U.S. export controls for sale to China but are allowed by other nations. Beijing argues that if the U.S. would ease the export controls on these items, it would purchase more from the U.S., the person briefed on the matters said. Even so, some U.S. officials believe, the additional Chinese purchases would only total $50 billion to $60 billion in the next year or two, far short of the U.S. goal.

Settling the trade fight is taking on a degree of urgency as the tensions start hurting businesses in both countries. U.S. goods, from sorghum and soybeans to cars, have faced growing hurdles when entering China, while a U.S. order banning American companies from selling components to ZTE threatens to cripple the telecommunication-equipment producer and other state- owned Chinese companies.

The Chinese delegation was headed by Vice Premier Liu He, who impressed Washington officials, said Mr. Kudlow, who called Mr. Liu a "smart guy, a market guy," in a brief interview with White House reporters.

He said Mr. Liu met with President Trump on Thursday in the Oval Office and gave "an excellent presentation" involving reductions in Chinese tariffs and other measures. Mr. Trump became "much more optimistic than I have ever seen," said Mr. Kudlow on Fox Business Network

Early this week, Mr. Trump said he would try to make sure ZTE got back in business, which has since led to a number of conciliatory gestures from Beijing. For instance, China's antitrust regulators had delayed for months U.S. private-equity firm Bain Capital's $18 billion deal for Toshiba Corp.'s memory-chip unit, but on Thursday the Japanese firm said regulators had allowed the deal to proceed. Chinese regulators also promised early this week to restart their review of U.S. chip maker Qualcomm Inc.'s bid for NXP Semiconductors NV.

"The Qualcomm/NXP deal is looking more optimistic now," a Beijing official said.

In remarks Thursday, Mr. Trump said he would look into President Xi Jinping's request to lift the sanctions on ZTE. "He asked me to do it, and I would do that," Mr. Trump said. "But anything we do with ZTE," the U.S. president added, "is just a small component of the overall deal."

In return for relief on ZTE, China would agree to hold back penalties on a variety of U.S. agricultural products it announced in early April as retaliation for U.S. tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum exports.

China is a major buyer of U.S. farm products; it imported about $1 billion in American sorghum last year, according to Chinese customs data. After launching the sorghum investigation in February, Beijing imposed a surcharge on U.S. shipments of the grain, requiring importers to pay deposits worth 178.6% of the value. The move has severely hurt sales from farms in states including Texas and Kansas, a traditional base for the Republican Party, trade experts say.

On Friday, China's Commerce Ministry said it would return the deposits in full while announcing the end to the probe, essentially removing the penalties on U.S. sorghum producers.

Write to Lingling Wei at [email protected] and Bob Davis at [email protected]