China Apparel Market Analysis, Trends & Forecasts to 2027, With the Market to Continue to Grow at 8% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/27/2018 | 05:48am EDT

The "Apparel Market Trends in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study focuses on China's Apparel market trends. In the two past decades, the market has been growing at a fast pace. The dramatic expansions of the manufacturing capabilities and rising consumer consumptions in China have transformed China's society and economy. China is one of the world's major producers for industrial and consumer products. Far outpacing other economies in the world, China is the world's fastest growing market for the consumptions of goods and services. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, imports & exports, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades. Rapid consolidation between medium and large players is anticipated since the Chinese government has been encouraging industry consolidation with an effort to regulate the industry and to improve competitiveness in the world market.

Although China has enjoyed the benefits of an expanding market for production and distribution, the industry is suffering from minimal innovation and investment in R&D and new product development. The sector's economies of scale have yet to be achieved. Most domestic manufacturers lack the autonomic intellectual property and financial resources to develop their own brand name products.

This new study focuses on market trends and forecasts with historical data (2007, 2012 and 2017) and long-term forecasts through 2022 and 2027 are presented.

The primary and secondary research is done in China in order to access up-to-date government regulations, market information and industry data. Data were collected from the Chinese government publications, Chinese language newspapers and magazines, industry associations, local governments' industry bureaus, industry publications, and in-house databases.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Business Environment

3. Apparel Market Trends

4. Marketing Strategies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/63r7xz/china_apparel?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
