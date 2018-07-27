China Apparel Market Analysis, Trends & Forecasts to 2027, With the Market to Continue to Grow at 8% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Apparel
This study focuses on China's Apparel market trends. In the two past
decades, the market has been growing at a fast pace. The dramatic
expansions of the manufacturing capabilities and rising consumer
consumptions in China have transformed China's society and economy.
China is one of the world's major producers for industrial and consumer
products. Far outpacing other economies in the world, China is the
world's fastest growing market for the consumptions of goods and
services. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has
been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output,
imports & exports, consumer consumption and capital investment for over
two decades. Rapid consolidation between medium and large players is
anticipated since the Chinese government has been encouraging industry
consolidation with an effort to regulate the industry and to improve
competitiveness in the world market.
Although China has enjoyed the benefits of an expanding market for
production and distribution, the industry is suffering from minimal
innovation and investment in R&D and new product development. The
sector's economies of scale have yet to be achieved. Most domestic
manufacturers lack the autonomic intellectual property and financial
resources to develop their own brand name products.
This new study focuses on market trends and forecasts with historical
data (2007, 2012 and 2017) and long-term forecasts through 2022 and 2027
are presented.
The primary and secondary research is done in China in order to access
up-to-date government regulations, market information and industry data.
Data were collected from the Chinese government publications, Chinese
language newspapers and magazines, industry associations, local
governments' industry bureaus, industry publications, and in-house
databases.
