China Art Financial : Poll Results of the Resolutions Proposed at the Annual General Meeting Held on 18 May 2018

CHINA ART FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 中 國 藝 術 金 融 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1572)

POLL RESULTS OF THE RESOLUTIONS PROPOSED

AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 18 MAY 2018

The Board is pleased to announce that all ordinary resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the Annual General Meeting.

Reference is made to the circular (the ''Circular'') and the notice of annual general meeting (the ''Annual General Meeting'') therein of China Art Financial Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 18 April 2018 to its shareholders regarding the ordinary resolutions proposed to be considered and passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 18 May 2018 at 11:00 a.m.. Terms defined in the Circular shall, unless the context requires otherwise, have the same meanings when used in this announcement.

VOTING RESULTS

The Board is pleased to announce, pursuant to Rule 13.39(5) of the Listing Rules, that all the following ordinary resolutions (the ''Resolutions'') were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the Annual General Meeting:

Number of votes (%)

Ordinary Resolutions (Note)

For Against

financial statements and the directors' report and the independent auditors' report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2017

1 To receive and approve the audited consolidated 781,765,300 Shares

2 To declare a final dividend for the year ended 31 781,765,300 Shares 0 Shares

December 2017

(100%)

(0%)

3.1 To re-elect Mr. Leung Shu Sun Sunny as independent 781,765,300 Shares 0 Sharesnon-executive Director of the Company (100%) (0%)

3.2 To re-elect Mr. Chu Xiaoliang as independent non- 781,765,300 Shares

0 Sharesexecutive Director of the Company

(100%)

(0%)

For Against

3.3 To authorise the Board to fill vacancies on the Board 781,765,300 Shares

4 To re-appoint the Company's independent auditors and 781,765,300 Shares 0 Sharesto authorise the Board to fix their remuneration (100%) (0%)

5 To grant a general mandate to the Directors to allot, 776,040,000 Shares 5,725,300 Sharesissue and otherwise deal with the Company's shares (99.3%) (0.7%)

6 To grant a general mandate to the Directors to purchase 781,765,300 Shares 0 Sharesthe Company's shares (100%) (0%)

7 To add the nominal amount of the shares repurchased by 777,440,000 Shares

Note:

For the full text of the above resolutions, please refer to the notice of the Annual General Meeting as set out in the Circular.

As at the date of the Annual General Meeting, the total issued share capital of the Company was HK$16,000,000 divided into 1,600,000,000 ordinary Shares of HK$0.01 each in the capital of the Company. No parties have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against any Resolutions or to abstain from voting at the Annual General Meeting.

The total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the Resolutions at the Annual General Meeting was 1,600,000,000, representing the entire issued share capital of the Company as at the date of the Annual General Meeting. No Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on any of the Resolutions at the Annual General Meeting. There was no Share entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting or vote only against any Resolutions at the Annual General Meeting.

The Company's branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the Annual General Meeting for the vote-taking.

By order of the Board

CHINA ART FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

Fan Zhijun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 18 May 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (1) Mr. Fan Zhijun and Mr. Zhang Bin as the executive Directors and (2) Mr. Leung Shu Sun, Sunny, Mr. Liu Jian and Mr. Chu Xiaoliang as the independent non-executive Directors.