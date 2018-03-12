China Cement & Concrete Additives Markets Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Cement & Concrete Additives Markets in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's demand for Cement & Concrete Additives has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, import & export, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades.

This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2007, 2012 and 2017) and long-term forecasts through 2022 and 2027 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties

III. CHINA CEMENT & CONCRETE ADDITIVES INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Cement & Concrete Additives Industry Structure

Cement & Concrete Additive Industry Production, Capacity and Demand

Market Size

Market Growth Drivers

Cement & Concrete Additives Industry Capacity

Major Producer Facility Locations, Output and Capacity

Market Share of Key Producers

Labor Costs

Potential Entrants

Major Distributors

Major Foreign Investments

Technology Development

IV. CHINA CEMENT & CONCRETE ADDITIVES PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Demand of Cement & Concrete Additives by Region

Cement & Concrete Additives Production and Demand

Chemical Additives

Water-Reducing Admixtures

Set-Controlling Admixtures

Superplasticizer Admixtures

Air-Entraining Admixtures

Anti-freezing Admixtures

Other Chemical Admixtures

Mineral Admixtures

Gypsum

Silica Fume

Other Minerals

Pricing Trends

V. CHINA CEMENT & CONCRETE ADDITIVES MARKETS OUTLOOK

Cement & Concrete Additives Markets Outlook Overview

Construction Market Outlook

Residential Building Market Trends

Commercial Building Market Trends

Road and Highway Construction Market Trends

VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES

China Market Entry Overview

China's Distribution System

Cement & Concrete Additives Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

China's Market Entry

Licensing

Franchising

E-commerce

Trading Companies and Local Agents

Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries

Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprise

VII. CHINA CEMENT & CONCRETE ADDITIVES PRODUCER DIRECTORY

Companies Mentioned

Hubei Research Institute of Chemistry

Zibo Yongchao Chemical Co., Ltd

