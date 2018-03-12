China Cement & Concrete Additives Markets Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Cement
China's demand for Cement & Concrete Additives has grown at a fast pace
in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will
continue to grow. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth
which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial
output, import & export, consumer consumption and capital investment for
over two decades.
This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment,
industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry
structure, marketing channels and major industry participants.
Historical data (2007, 2012 and 2017) and long-term forecasts through
2022 and 2027 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION
Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
Financial and Tax Regulations
Banking System and Regulations
Foreign Exchange
Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
III. CHINA CEMENT & CONCRETE ADDITIVES INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Cement & Concrete Additives Industry Structure
Cement & Concrete Additive Industry Production, Capacity and Demand
Market Size
Market Growth Drivers
Cement & Concrete Additives Industry Capacity
Major Producer Facility Locations, Output and Capacity
Market Share of Key Producers
Labor Costs
Potential Entrants
Major Distributors
Major Foreign Investments
Technology Development
IV. CHINA CEMENT & CONCRETE ADDITIVES PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
Demand of Cement & Concrete Additives by Region
Cement & Concrete Additives Production and Demand
Chemical Additives
Water-Reducing Admixtures
Set-Controlling Admixtures
Superplasticizer Admixtures
Air-Entraining Admixtures
Anti-freezing Admixtures
Other Chemical Admixtures
Mineral Admixtures
Gypsum
Silica Fume
Other Minerals
Pricing Trends
V. CHINA CEMENT & CONCRETE ADDITIVES MARKETS OUTLOOK
Cement & Concrete Additives Markets Outlook Overview
Construction Market Outlook
Residential Building Market Trends
Commercial Building Market Trends
Road and Highway Construction Market Trends
VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES
China Market Entry Overview
China's Distribution System
Cement & Concrete Additives Distribution Channels
Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
Communications
China's Market Entry
Licensing
Franchising
E-commerce
Trading Companies and Local Agents
Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries
Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprise
VII. CHINA CEMENT & CONCRETE ADDITIVES PRODUCER DIRECTORY
Companies Mentioned
-
Hubei Research Institute of Chemistry
-
Zibo Yongchao Chemical Co., Ltd
