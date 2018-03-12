China Consumer Electronics Markets to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Consumer Electronics Markets in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's demand for Consumer Electronics has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, import & export, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades.

This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2007, 2012 and 2017) and long-term forecasts through 2022 and 2027 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties

III. CONSUMER ELECTRONICS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Consumer Electronics Industry Structure

Market Size and Growth

Labor Costs

Major Producer Facility Locations, Output and Capacity

Market Share of Key Producers

Potential Entrants

Major Foreign Investments

Technology Development

Products Trends

IV. CONSUMER ELECTRONICS PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Overview

Consumer Electronics Production and Demand

HDTV

DVD

Camera

Cam Recorder

CD Player

Toys and Games

Others

Consumer Electronics Imports and Exports

Pricing Trends

V. CONSUMER ELECTRONICS CONSUMPTION BY MARKET

Consumer Electronics Markets Outlook Overview

Consumer Per Capital and Spending Trends

Household Income Trend

Population by Age Group

Population by Region

Residential Construction Market Outlook

Consumer Electronics Demand by Region

VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES

Distribution System in China

China's Distribution System

Consumer Electronics Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

China's Market Entry

VII. CONSUMER ELECTRONICS PRODUCER DIRECTORY

Consumer Electronics Producer Profiles

Distributors

Trading Companies

Research Institutions and Associations

Companies Mentioned

Hisense Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Shinco Electronic Group Co., Ltd.

