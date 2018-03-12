China Consumer Electronics Markets to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Consumer
China's demand for Consumer Electronics has grown at a fast pace in the
past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will
continue to grow. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth
which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial
output, import & export, consumer consumption and capital investment for
over two decades.
This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment,
industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry
structure, marketing channels and major industry participants.
Historical data (2007, 2012 and 2017) and long-term forecasts through
2022 and 2027 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION
Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
Financial and Tax Regulations
Banking System and Regulations
Foreign Exchange
Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
III. CONSUMER ELECTRONICS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Consumer Electronics Industry Structure
Market Size and Growth
Labor Costs
Major Producer Facility Locations, Output and Capacity
Market Share of Key Producers
Potential Entrants
Major Foreign Investments
Technology Development
Products Trends
IV. CONSUMER ELECTRONICS PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
Overview
Consumer Electronics Production and Demand
HDTV
DVD
Camera
Cam Recorder
CD Player
Toys and Games
Others
Consumer Electronics Imports and Exports
Pricing Trends
V. CONSUMER ELECTRONICS CONSUMPTION BY MARKET
Consumer Electronics Markets Outlook Overview
Consumer Per Capital and Spending Trends
Household Income Trend
Population by Age Group
Population by Region
Residential Construction Market Outlook
Consumer Electronics Demand by Region
VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES
Distribution System in China
China's Distribution System
Consumer Electronics Distribution Channels
Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
Communications
China's Market Entry
VII. CONSUMER ELECTRONICS PRODUCER DIRECTORY
Consumer Electronics Producer Profiles
Distributors
Trading Companies
Research Institutions and Associations
Companies Mentioned
-
Hisense Co., Ltd.
-
Jiangsu Shinco Electronic Group Co., Ltd.
