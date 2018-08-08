China Development Bank : NOTICE OF LISTING ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED - U.S.$3,000,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme Updated - CDBL FUNDING 1

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NOTICE OF LISTING ON

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

U.S.$3,000,000,000

Medium Term Note Programme

CDBL FUNDING 1

(a company incorporated with limited liability in the Cayman Islands)

(As the Issuer of the Guaranteed Notes and KW Notes)

either unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by

國銀金融租賃股份有限公司 *

CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.*

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1606)

(As the guarantor of the Guaranteed Notes)

or unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by

CDB AVIATION LEASE FINANCE DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

(incorporated in Ireland with limited liability)

(As the guarantor of the KW Notes)

and with the benefit of a Keepwell and Asset Purchase Deed provided by

CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD. *

*CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD. is (a) not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance; (b) not authorized to carry on banking/deposit-taking business in Hong Kong; and (c) not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

Joint Arrangers and Joint Dealers

Standard Chartered Bank

Citigroup

Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C.

Under the U.S.$3,000,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme (the "Programme"), CDBL Funding 1, subject to compliance with all relevant laws, regulations and directives, may from time to time issue (1) medium term notes (the "Guaranteed Notes") unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (the "Company") or (2) medium term notes (the "KW Notes" and, together with the Guaranteed Notes, the "Notes") unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by CDB Aviation Lease Finance Designated Activity Company and with the benefit of the Keepwell and Asset Purchase Deed provided by the Company. Application has been made to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the listing of the Programme for a period of 12 months from 7 August 2018 for debt issues to professional investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and in the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) of Hong Kong) only, as described in the offering circular dated 7 August 2018. The listing of the Programme is expected to become effective on 8 August 2018.

Shenzhen, the PRC

7 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. are Mr. WANG Xuedong and Mr. HUANG Min as executive directors, Mr. LI Yingbao as non-executive directors, and Mr. ZHENG Xueding, Mr. XU Jin and Mr. ZHANG Xianchu as independent non-executive directors.

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of CDB Aviation Lease Finance Designated Activity Company are Mr. Peter Drin-Wei CHANG, Mr. Bing YI, Mr. Xuedong WANG, Mr. Alan GERAGHTY, Mr. Chris QUINN and Mr. Jungang LI.

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of CDBL Funding 1 are Mr. Bing YI, Mr. Alan GERAGHTY and Mr. Hong WU.