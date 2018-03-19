China Digital TV to Announce Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results on March 27, 2018

BEIJING, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- China Digital TV Holding Co., Ltd. (OTC: STVVY) ("China Digital TV" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud platforms, with gaming and other applications embedded, to PRC digital television and telecommunication network operators, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2017 after market close on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, U.S. Eastern Time.

Founded in 2004, China Digital TV is a leading provider of cloud platforms, with gaming and other applications embedded, to PRC digital television and telecommunication network operators, enabling them to bring these applications to household television sets and other mobile devices.

