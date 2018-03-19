Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China Digital TV to Announce Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results on March 27, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2018 | 11:01am CET

BEIJING, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- China Digital TV Holding Co., Ltd. (OTC: STVVY) ("China Digital TV" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud platforms, with gaming and other applications embedded, to PRC digital television and telecommunication network operators, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2017 after market close on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, U.S. Eastern Time.

About China Digital TV

Founded in 2004, China Digital TV is a leading provider of cloud platforms, with gaming and other applications embedded, to PRC digital television and telecommunication network operators, enabling them to bring these applications to household television sets and other mobile devices.

For more information please visit the Investor Relations section of China Digital TV's website at http://ir.chinadtv.cn.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

China Digital TV Holding Co., Ltd.
Investor Relations
Tel: +86-10-6297-1199 x 9780
Email: [email protected]

ICR, Inc.
Bill Zima
Tel: +1 (646) 328-1950
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-digital-tv-to-announce-unaudited-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2017-financial-results-on-march-27-2018-300615785.html

SOURCE China Digital TV Holding Co., Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:34aFIBROCELL SCIENCE INC : Fibrocell Science, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
11:34aGERON CORPORATION : to Host Earnings Call
AC
11:33aOnline furniture retailer Home24 trims losses as it eyes listing​
RE
11:33aGULF RESOURCES, INC. : to Host Earnings Call
AC
11:32aMATINAS BIOPHARMA HOLDINGS INC : Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
11:31aMATCH : Tinder takes swipe at Bumble for alleged patent infringement
AQ
11:31aPRONTOFORMS : Reports Annual and Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Results
AQ
11:31aNEWELL BRANDS : Announces Agreement with Carl C. Icahn
BU
11:31aOPEC's Barkindo hopes for oil market stability this year - Azeri TV
RE
11:31aBeverages Stocks' Research Reports Released on New Age Beverages, Coca-Cola European Partners, Cott, and Dr. Pepper Snapple
PR
Latest news "Companies"
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.