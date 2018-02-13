China Enzymes Markets Report 2018: Historical Data (2007, 2012 and 2017) and Long-Term Forecasts through 2022 and 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Enzymes Markets in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's demand for Enzymes has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, import & export, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades.

This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2007, 2012 and 2017) and long-term forecasts through 2022 and 2027 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION

II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties

III. ENZYMES INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Enzymes Industry Structure

Market Size

Market Growth Drivers

Enzymes Industry Capacity

Major Producer Facility Locations, Output and Capacity

Market Share of Key Producers

Labor Costs

Potential Entrants

Major End-Users

Major Distributors

Major Foreign Investments

Technology Development

IV. ENZYMES PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Overview

Enzymes Production and Demand

Carbohydrases

Glucose Isomerase

Glucoamylase

Alphaamylase

Pectinase

Other Carbohydrase Enzymes

Proteases

Bacterial Proteases

Rennin and Chymosin

Other Proteases

Lipases

Medical Enzymes

Other Enzymes

Enzymes Imports and Exports

Price Trending

V. ENZYMES CONSUMPTION BY MARKET

Enzymes Markets Outlook Overview

Detergents

Detergent Market Outlook

Enzymes Consumption in Detergent

Food and Beverages

Food and Beverages Market Outlook

Enzymes Consumption in Food and Beverages

Medical Market

Medical Market Outlook

Enzymes Consumption in Medical Market

Textiles

Textiles Market Outlook

Enzymes Consumption in Textiles

Other Enzymes Markets

VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES

China Market Entry Overview

China's Distribution System

Enzymes Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

China's Market Entry

Licensing

Franchising

E-commerce

Trading Companies and Local Agents

Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries

Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprises

VII. ENZYMES PRODUCER DIRECTORY

Companies Mentioned

Jiangsu Huachang Group Co., Ltd.

Jiangxi Bolan Biological Industry Co., Ltd

