China Enzymes Markets Report 2018: Historical Data (2007, 2012 and 2017) and Long-Term Forecasts through 2022 and 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

China's demand for Enzymes has grown at a fast pace in the past decade.
In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow.
The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been
stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, import &
export, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades.
This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment,
industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry
structure, marketing channels and major industry participants.
Historical data (2007, 2012 and 2017) and long-term forecasts through
2022 and 2027 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
Financial and Tax Regulations
Banking System and Regulations
Foreign Exchange
Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
III. ENZYMES INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Enzymes Industry Structure
Market Size
Market Growth Drivers
Enzymes Industry Capacity
Major Producer Facility Locations, Output and Capacity
Market Share of Key Producers
Labor Costs
Potential Entrants
Major End-Users
Major Distributors
Major Foreign Investments
Technology Development
IV. ENZYMES PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
Overview
Enzymes Production and Demand
Carbohydrases
Glucose Isomerase
Glucoamylase
Alphaamylase
Pectinase
Other Carbohydrase Enzymes
Proteases
Bacterial Proteases
Rennin and Chymosin
Other Proteases
Lipases
Medical Enzymes
Other Enzymes
Enzymes Imports and Exports
Price Trending
V. ENZYMES CONSUMPTION BY MARKET
Enzymes Markets Outlook Overview
Detergents
Detergent Market Outlook
Enzymes Consumption in Detergent
Food and Beverages
Food and Beverages Market Outlook
Enzymes Consumption in Food and Beverages
Medical Market
Medical Market Outlook
Enzymes Consumption in Medical Market
Textiles
Textiles Market Outlook
Enzymes Consumption in Textiles
Other Enzymes Markets
VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES
China Market Entry Overview
China's Distribution System
Enzymes Distribution Channels
Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
Communications
China's Market Entry
Licensing
Franchising
E-commerce
Trading Companies and Local Agents
Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries
Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprises
VII. ENZYMES PRODUCER DIRECTORY
Companies Mentioned
Jiangsu Huachang Group Co., Ltd.
Jiangxi Bolan Biological Industry Co., Ltd
