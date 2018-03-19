China Feb Average New Home Prices Rise 0.2% on Month

By Dominique Fong

BEIJING -- The growth of home prices in China plateaued in February during a sustained period of home-buying controls.

The average price of new homes in 70 cities rose 0.2% in February from January, excluding government-subsidized housing, according to calculations from The Wall Street Journal based on data released Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics. That compared with a 0.06% on-month decrease in January.

Compared with the same period a year earlier, average new-home prices rose 5.8% in February, versus a 5.4% gain in January.

China's home prices continue to be stable, an NBS statement said.

Year over year, home prices diverged into two paths: generally declining in China's major cities, but rising in smaller or farther-inland cities.

Among the four so-called first-tier cities, home prices fell 0.3% on-year in Beijing, 0.6% in Shanghai and 2.5% in Shenzhen, although prices rose 3.1% in Guangzhou. Meanwhile, prices rose 12.2% in the southern coastal city of Beihai over the same period.

New-home prices rose in 44 of 70 cities in February from a month earlier, compared with 52 in January. Prices of new homes rose in 59 of 70 cities in February from a year earlier, the same as in January.

-- Write to Dominique Fong at [email protected]