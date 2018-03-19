Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China Feb Average New Home Prices Rise 0.2% on Month

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2018 | 03:30am CET

By Dominique Fong

BEIJING -- The growth of home prices in China plateaued in February during a sustained period of home-buying controls.

The average price of new homes in 70 cities rose 0.2% in February from January, excluding government-subsidized housing, according to calculations from The Wall Street Journal based on data released Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics. That compared with a 0.06% on-month decrease in January.

Compared with the same period a year earlier, average new-home prices rose 5.8% in February, versus a 5.4% gain in January.

China's home prices continue to be stable, an NBS statement said.

Year over year, home prices diverged into two paths: generally declining in China's major cities, but rising in smaller or farther-inland cities.

Among the four so-called first-tier cities, home prices fell 0.3% on-year in Beijing, 0.6% in Shanghai and 2.5% in Shenzhen, although prices rose 3.1% in Guangzhou. Meanwhile, prices rose 12.2% in the southern coastal city of Beihai over the same period.

New-home prices rose in 44 of 70 cities in February from a month earlier, compared with 52 in January. Prices of new homes rose in 59 of 70 cities in February from a year earlier, the same as in January.

-- Write to Dominique Fong at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:38aAustralia, ASEAN agree to start regional infrastructure cooperation
RE
04:38aAlibaba to invest additional $2 billion in Lazada, replaces CEO
RE
04:17aChina elects key economic team, Xi confidante Liu He named a vice premier
RE
04:06aOil prices fall as increased U.S. drilling points to higher output
RE
03:36aBaidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion U.S. IPO
RE
03:36aBaidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion U.S. IPO
RE
03:30aChina Feb Average New Home Prices Rise 0.2% on Month
DJ
03:26aJapan exports slow on Lunar New Year holidays, uptrend intact
RE
02:50aShares in the red as nervous markets await Fed
RE
02:44aShares in the red as nervous markets await Fed
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion U.S. IPO
2BAIDU : Baidu's video unit iQiyi files for U.S. IPO that may raise over $1.5 billion
3CVS HEALTH : CVS HEALTH : Pharmacists say corporate greed is pushing up prescription drug prices and them out ..
4CACI INTERNATIONAL INC : CACI Makes Bid for CSRA, Seeking to Break Up General Dynamics Deal -- Update
5CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics' acquisition of CSRA

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.