China Food & Drink Company Profile Directory 2018 - Research and Markets

01/11/2018 | 06:40pm CET

The "China Food & Drink Directory 2018" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The China Food & Drink Directory has been thoroughly researched, to bring you a completely up-to-date guide to China's ever-changing food and drink industry.

The market potential of the Chinese food & drink sector is enormous and business opportunities abound. However, unravelling the maze of who's who, and who does what is a daunting task. Here's the solution you've been looking for!

Essential for those doing business throughout China, this directory is the most comprehensive publication covering food and drink companies. The Directory is unique in that it will keep you in touch with the latest knowledge of the entire food and drink industries across the whole of China.

If you need to source from, or sell to China, the new China Food & Drink Directory will provide you with hundreds of fresh business contacts - and help you keep track of old ones - quickly and easily.

This one directory covers the entire food & drink industries sector in China.

Entries typically provide: company name; address; telephone, telex and fax numbers; names of senior management and board members, including senior executives; description of business activities; brand names and trademarks; and subsidiaries and associates.

The China Food & Drink Directory will enable you to:

  • Profile a market
  • Build new business prospects
  • Pinpoint key executives
  • Generate new customers
  • Discover who your competitors are
  • Make vital contacts
  • Save the time, money and effort of doing your own research
  • Identify alternative suppliers and manufacturers
  • Source up-to-date company information
  • Access a wealth of quality information on companies and key personnel.

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/453tdx/china_food_and?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
