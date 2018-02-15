Log in
China Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Market Report 2017 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

02/15/2018 | 11:45am CET

The "China Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Market Report 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider healthcare services market, and compares it with other markets.

China had the second highest GDP in the world worth about $10.8 trillion accounting for 14.7% in 73 trillion global GDP. China is the most populated country in the world with a population of 1.4 trillion that accounts for 19.2% of the global population.

China has made major reforms in its healthcare sector during 2009 and 2010. Under the reform plan, the Chinese government said it invested $124 billion in healthcare which aimed to provide affordable medical care for entire population in the country. It laid out the reform which focused on basic healthcare coverage, expansion of infrastructure for medical networks, access to basic public healthcare services and improvement of public hospitals.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Market Characteristics

2. China's Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Market

3. Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Market Global Context

4. Porters Five Force Model

5. PESTLE Analysis

6. Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Market Segmentation

7. Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Market Regional Analysis

8. Global Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

9. Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factor Across Countries

10. Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Market Indicators Comparison

11. Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Market Competitive Landscape

12. Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Market Customer Information

13. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in The Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Market

14. Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Market Trends and Strategies

15. Market Background: Global Healthcare Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2qb43s/china_hospitals?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
