China Industrial Controls Markets Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Industrial Controls Markets in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's demand for Industrial Controls has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, import & export, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades.

This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2007, 2012 and 2017) and long-term forecasts through 2022 and 2027 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION

II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties

III. INDUSTRIAL CONTROLS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Industrial Controls Industry Structure

Market Size

Market Growth Drivers

Industrial Controls Industry Capacity

Major Producer Facility Locations, Output and Capacity

Market Share of Key Producers

Labor Costs

Potential Entrants

Major End-Users

Major Distributors

Major Foreign Investments

Technology Development

IV. INDUSTRIAL CONTROLS PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Overview

Industrial Controls Production and Demand

Programmable Logic Controllers

Computer Numerical Controls

Solid-State Proximity & Positioning Sensors

Adjustable Speed Drive Controls

Motor Controls

AC & DC Starters & Contactors

Industrial Control Relays

Limit Switches & Related Products

Clutches & Brakes

Rheostats & Resistors

Pushbutton Controls

Materials Handling Controls

Metal Mill Controls

Marine Controls

Other Industrial Controls

Industrial Controls Imports and Exports

Pricing Trends

V. INDUSTRIAL CONTROLS CONSUMPTION BY MARKET

Industrial Controls Markets Outlook Overview

Electrical and Electronics

Electrical and Electronics Market Outlook

Industrial Controls Consumption in Electrical and Electronics

Automobiles

Automobile Market Outlook

Industrial Controls Consumption in Automobiles

Industrial Applications

Industrial Applications Market Outlook

Industrial Controls Consumption in Industrial Applications

Construction

Construction Market Outlook

Industrial Controls Consumption in Construction

Machinery and Equipment

Machinery and Equipment Market Outlook

Industrial Controls Consumption in Machinery and Equipment

Other Industrial Controls Markets

VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES

Distribution System in China

China's Distribution System

Industrial Controls Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

China's Market Entry

VII. INDUSTRIAL CONTROLS PRODUCER DIRECTORY

Companies Mentioned

IDEC Co., Ltd.

Hangzhou Hehua Electrical Engineering Co., Ltd.

