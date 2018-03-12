China Industrial Controls Markets Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Industrial
China's demand for Industrial Controls has grown at a fast pace in the
past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will
continue to grow. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth
which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial
output, import & export, consumer consumption and capital investment for
over two decades.
This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment,
industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry
structure, marketing channels and major industry participants.
Historical data (2007, 2012 and 2017) and long-term forecasts through
2022 and 2027 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
Financial and Tax Regulations
Banking System and Regulations
Foreign Exchange
Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
III. INDUSTRIAL CONTROLS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Industrial Controls Industry Structure
Market Size
Market Growth Drivers
Industrial Controls Industry Capacity
Major Producer Facility Locations, Output and Capacity
Market Share of Key Producers
Labor Costs
Potential Entrants
Major End-Users
Major Distributors
Major Foreign Investments
Technology Development
IV. INDUSTRIAL CONTROLS PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
Overview
Industrial Controls Production and Demand
Programmable Logic Controllers
Computer Numerical Controls
Solid-State Proximity & Positioning Sensors
Adjustable Speed Drive Controls
Motor Controls
AC & DC Starters & Contactors
Industrial Control Relays
Limit Switches & Related Products
Clutches & Brakes
Rheostats & Resistors
Pushbutton Controls
Materials Handling Controls
Metal Mill Controls
Marine Controls
Other Industrial Controls
Industrial Controls Imports and Exports
Pricing Trends
V. INDUSTRIAL CONTROLS CONSUMPTION BY MARKET
Industrial Controls Markets Outlook Overview
Electrical and Electronics
Electrical and Electronics Market Outlook
Industrial Controls Consumption in Electrical and Electronics
Automobiles
Automobile Market Outlook
Industrial Controls Consumption in Automobiles
Industrial Applications
Industrial Applications Market Outlook
Industrial Controls Consumption in Industrial Applications
Construction
Construction Market Outlook
Industrial Controls Consumption in Construction
Machinery and Equipment
Machinery and Equipment Market Outlook
Industrial Controls Consumption in Machinery and Equipment
Other Industrial Controls Markets
VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES
Distribution System in China
China's Distribution System
Industrial Controls Distribution Channels
Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
Communications
China's Market Entry
VII. INDUSTRIAL CONTROLS PRODUCER DIRECTORY
Companies Mentioned
-
IDEC Co., Ltd.
-
Hangzhou Hehua Electrical Engineering Co., Ltd.
