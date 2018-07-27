Log in
China Industrial Profit Up 20% in June Vs. +21.1% in May

07/27/2018 | 04:21am CEST

BEIJING--China's large industrial firms reported slightly slower profit growth last month, as stronger industrial-price gains supported earnings despite slower industrial output, official data showed.

China's industrial profit rose 20% from a year earlier in June, compared with a 21.1% increase in May, the National Bureau of Statistics said Friday.

In the first six months of the year, China's industrial profit grew 17.2% from a year earlier, compared with a 16.5% increase in the January-May period.

The debt-to-equity ratio of China's industrial firms held steady at 56.6% at the end of June.

Some Chinese economists had questioned the reliability of recent industrial profit data as figures didn't add up, forcing the country's statistics bureau to defend its data. The bureau said late last month the inconsistency of some data was due to adjustment of companies covered in its surveys and statistics to avoid double counting.

Write to Liyan Qi at [email protected]

