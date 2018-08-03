Log in
China Jul Caixin Services PMI 52.8 Vs. 53.9 in Jun

08/03/2018 | 04:18am CEST

BEIJING--Growth in China's service sector slowed in July, a private gauge showed Friday, in line with an official data that also pointed to cooling activity in the sector.

The Caixin China services purchasing managers' index slipped to 52.8 in July from 53.9 in June, Caixin Media Co. and research firm Markit said.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity from the previous month while a level below that points to a contraction.

Subindex of new business remained in expansionary territory in July, but fell significantly to its lowest level since December 2015, Caixin said. Subindex of business expectations, a gauge of companies' confidence for the following 12 months, stayed above 50, but also slumped to its lowest level since October 2015.

China's official nonmanufacturing PMI, which includes the construction sector, slipped to an 11-month low in July as cooling manufacturing and construction activities weighed on growth, official data showed on Tuesday.

-Write to Grace Zhu at [email protected]

