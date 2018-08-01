Log in
China July Caixin Final Manufacturing PMI 50.8; Lowest Level in 8 Months

08/01/2018 | 04:31am CEST

BEIJING--Growth in China's manufacturing sector slowed in July, a private gauge showed, in line with official data that also pointed to cooling factory activity.

The Caixin China manufacturing purchasing managers' index fell to 50.8 in July, the lowest level in eight months, from 51.0 in June, Caixin Media Co. and research firm Markit said on Wednesday. The 50 level separates an expansion in manufacturing activity from a contraction.

Subindexes of output and new orders came in lower in July, with new export orders falling at the quickest pace in 25 months, Caixin said. In July, China and the U.S. implemented 25% tariffs on $34 billion worth of each other's goods, which is expected to hurt China's export prospects, economists say.

"In general, the survey signaled a weakening manufacturing trend as a grim export market dragged on the sector's performance," Zhengsheng Zhong, an economist at CEBM Group, said in a statement accompanying Thursday's release.

China's official manufacturing PMI fell in July on the intensifying trade conflict with the U.S. and bad weather, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday.

The Caixin China Manufacturing PMI is based on data compiled from monthly replies to questionnaires sent to purchasing executives at more than 400 manufacturing companies.

Compared with the official gauge's coverage of firms including large state-owned companies, the Caixin PMI tends to track small, private manufacturers more closely.

Write to Grace Zhu at [email protected]

