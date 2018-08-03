Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China July services new business growth weakest since December 2015: Caixin PMI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 04:06am CEST
Men work on wind turbine blades at a plant manufacturing wind turbine equipments in Lianyungang, Jiangsu

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's services sector expanded at the weakest pace in four months in July, as there was the least growth in new business since December 2015, a private survey showed on Friday.

Forward-looking sentiment meanwhile was the second-weakest on record, with respondents blaming concerns surrounding company restructuring and the impact of the U.S.-China trade war.

For July, the Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 52.8, the lowest since March, from June's 53.9. The 50-mark separates growth from contraction.

The findings were largely in line with those of an official gauge of the non-manufacturing sector released on Tuesday, which showed the services PMI falling in July.

China is banking on a stronger services sector to offset a smaller contribution from heavy industry and fixed asset investment as policymakers extend a multi-year campaign to crack down on risks, and look to emphasize more sustainable economic growth.

A solid services sector is also important for generating jobs as factories become more automated and the government aims to eliminate industrial overcapacity, which puts some employees out of work.

The services sector already accounts for more than half of China's economy, with rising wages giving its consumers more spending power at home and abroad.

But July's weak new business growth was "a clear sign that demand for services had worsened", said Zhengsheng Zhong, director of macroeconomic analysis at CEBM Group, in a statement accompanying the survey.

The new business sub-index fell to 51.4 in July from 52.7 in June.

With weaker demand growth, prices charged also rose at a slower rate, while input price increases only declined slightly.

Caixin's composite PMI covering both the manufacturing and services sectors also declined in July, coming in at 52.3 compared with the previous month's 53.0 and matching May's reading.

The composite reading showed companies shed workers at the fastest pace since March amid rising cost pressures.

The outlook for future business was the weakest since November 2015, though recent moves by Beijing to support economic growth should help, said CEBM's Zhong.

"The sub-index of expectations regarding future output (implied) that confidence of companies, particularly service providers, could use a boost," said Zhong.

"In July, the State Council, China's cabinet, said the country will adopt a more proactive policy to support the economy in response to uncertainty abroad. The risk of an economic downturn has diminished."

(Reporting by Elias Glenn; Editing by Richard Borsuk; Contact info: [email protected]; +86 6627 1221; Reuters Messaging: [email protected])

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:50aHuawei says shipped over 95 million smartphones globally in first half
RE
04:48aChina to focus more on transmission of monetary policy amid rising external uncertainty
RE
04:45aOil edges lower as supply concerns return
RE
04:31aJapan finance minister says no concrete plan now for U.S. infrastructure fund
RE
04:28aAsia stocks capped, dollar at two-week high as trade war dents confidence
RE
04:26aGRAIN GROWERS : National Policy Group – Communique 30-31 July 2018
PU
04:18aChina Jul Caixin Services PMI 52.8 Vs. 53.9 in Jun
DJ
04:15aAsia stocks capped, dollar at two-week high as trade war dents confidence
RE
04:11aAPEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : Mining Ministers’ Meeting Registration Open
PU
04:06aCHINA JULY SERVICES NEW BUSINESS GROWTH WEAKEST SINCE DECEMBER 2015 : Caixin PMI
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla shares surge as investors embrace cash comments, Musk apology
2NETFLIX : NETFLIX : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
3TESLA : TESLA : shares spike, dealing short-sellers a $1.7 billion loss
4SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC : SOLAREDGE: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
5ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Activision Blizzard's quarterly profit beats on 'Call of Duty' strength

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.