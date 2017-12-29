Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

China Local Government Debt at CNY16.6 Trillion at End-Nov -- Finance Ministry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/29/2017 | 04:03am CET

BEIJING--The outstanding debt held by Chinese local governments stood at 16.6 trillion yuan ($2.55 trillion) at the end of November, well under the 18.8 trillion yuan ceiling set by the country's legislators earlier this year, according to data released by the Ministry of Finance on Friday.

At the end of 2016, local government debt was 15.3 trillion yuan, official data showed.

In the first eleven months, Chinese local governments have issued 4.33 trillion yuan worth of bonds, over half of which were used to swap existing, high-cost debt, the finance ministry said.

Write to Grace Zhu at [email protected].com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:51a Dollar stuck near one-month low, commodity currencies buoyant
04:03aDJChina Local Government Debt at CNY16.6 Trillion at End-Nov -- Finance Ministry
03:59a Bumper year for stocks and commodities, downer for the dollar
03:39a MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC O : Workers prepare lanterns for upcoming new year in China's Shanxi
03:39a MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC O : Willow manufacturing develops in China's Shandong
03:29a MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IND : Meetings in Bariloche Giving the start of the Presidency of Argentina in G20
03:18a U.S. oil prices climb to highest since mid-2015 on surprise output drop
03:16aDJNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
03:16aDJNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
02:34a MEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Upgraded border gates to lift tourism numbers
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Apologizes for iPhone Battery Issue -- Update
2Oil prices stay near high on strong U.S. refinery runs, China data
3ENBRIDGE INC : ENBRIDGE : Pipeline abandonment emerges as key issue in Grand Rapids
4AFLAC INCORPORATED : AFLAC INCORPORATED : announces $250 million in investments on the heels of tax reform law
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP : Global equity issuance up from 2016 slump, bankers see further rise in 2018

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.