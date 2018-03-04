China Lowers 2018 Budget Deficit to 2.6% of GDP

BEIJING--China has targeted a budget deficit of about 2.6% of the nation's gross domestic product, below 2017's goal of 3% of GDP, the Ministry of Finance said Monday.

China's 2018 budget revenue target is 18.32 trillion yuan ($2.886 trillion), a 6.1% increase from the target in 2017, the ministry said, while the spending target is 20.98 trillion yuan, up 7.6% year-over-year.

In 2017, China's actual fiscal revenue grew 7.4% from a year earlier to 17.257 trillion yuan, while fiscal spending increased 7.7% year-over-year to 20.333 trillion yuan, official data showed earlier.

Chinese military spending for 2018 is planned to rise 8.1% from a year earlier, at 1.111 trillion yuan, the finance ministry said on Monday.

