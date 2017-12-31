Log in
China Official Nonmanufacturing PMI 55.0 in Dec Vs 54.8 in Nov

12/31/2017 | 02:44am CET

BEIJING--China's official nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index, a measure of activity outside factory gates, rose to 55.0 in December, compared with 54.8 in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Sunday.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion, while a figure below that level indicates a contraction.

The new orders subindex for the entire sector rose 52.0 in December, from 51.8.

The official manufacturing PMI, also released on Sunday, fell to 51.6 in December from 51.8 in November.

The nonmanufacturing PMI covers services such as retail, aviation and software as well as the real-estate and construction sectors.

The data are based on replies to monthly questionnaires sent to purchasing executives at 4,000 companies in 27 nonmanufacturing sectors.

The China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing issues the data together with the National Bureau of Statistics.

-- Grace Zhu

Write to Grace Zhu at [email protected]

