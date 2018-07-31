Log in
China Official Nonmanufacturing PMI Slips to 11-Month Low in July

07/31/2018 | 03:43am CEST

BEIJING--An official measure of activity outside China's factory gates fell to an 11-month low in July, as cooling manufacturing and construction activities weighed on the sector.

China's official nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index fell to 54.0 in July from 55.0 in June, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion, while a figure below that level indicates a contraction.

The subindex measuring construction activity fell to 59.5 from 60.7, while the subindex measuring business activity for the service sector dropped to 53.0 from 54.0.

The official July manufacturing PMI, also released on Tuesday, fell to a five-month low of 51.2 in July at 51.5 in June.

The nonmanufacturing PMI covers services such as retail, aviation and software as well as the real-estate and construction sectors.

The data are based on replies to monthly questionnaires sent to purchasing executives at 4,000 companies in 27 nonmanufacturing sectors.

The China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing issues the data together with the National Bureau of Statistics.

Write to Liyan Qi at [email protected]

