China Paints Markets Report 2018: China's demand for Lubricating Oil Additive will continue to grow at about 6% by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

03/13/2018 | 12:32pm CET

The "Paints Markets in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's demand for Paints has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, import & export, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades.

This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2007, 2012 and 2017) and long-term forecasts through 2022 and 2027 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION

II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

III. PAINT INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Paint Industry Structure

Market Size

Market Growth Drivers

Paint Industry Capacity

Major Producer Facility Location

Major Paint Producer Capacity and Output

Market Share of Key Producers

Potential Entrants

Major End-Users

Major Foreign Investments

Technology Development

China's Main Paint Price

IV. PAINT PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Paint Overview

Alkyd Paint

Phenols Aldehydes Paint

Acrylic Paint

Polyurethane Paint

Fluorinated Resin Paint

Paint Export and Import

V. CHINA PAINT MARKETS OUTLOOK

Paint Markets Outlook

Building Industry Market

Light Industry Market

Automotive Industry Market

Machinery Industry Market

Transport Industry Market

Shipping and Marine Industry Market

VI. MARKET ENTRY CHANNELS

China Market Entry Overview

China's Distribution System

Paint Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

China's Market Entry

VII. PAINT PRODUCER DIRECTORY

Companies Mentioned

  • Guangdong Jiabaoli Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • Zhongtu Chemical Shanghai Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cfdsqg/china_paints?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
