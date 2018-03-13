China Paints Markets Report 2018: China's demand for Lubricating Oil Additive will continue to grow at about 6% by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Paints
China's demand for Paints has grown at a fast pace in the past decade.
In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow.
The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been
stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, import &
export, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades.
This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment,
industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry
structure, marketing channels and major industry participants.
Historical data (2007, 2012 and 2017) and long-term forecasts through
2022 and 2027 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
III. PAINT INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Paint Industry Structure
Market Size
Market Growth Drivers
Paint Industry Capacity
Major Producer Facility Location
Major Paint Producer Capacity and Output
Market Share of Key Producers
Potential Entrants
Major End-Users
Major Foreign Investments
Technology Development
China's Main Paint Price
IV. PAINT PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
Paint Overview
Alkyd Paint
Phenols Aldehydes Paint
Acrylic Paint
Polyurethane Paint
Fluorinated Resin Paint
Paint Export and Import
V. CHINA PAINT MARKETS OUTLOOK
Paint Markets Outlook
Building Industry Market
Light Industry Market
Automotive Industry Market
Machinery Industry Market
Transport Industry Market
Shipping and Marine Industry Market
VI. MARKET ENTRY CHANNELS
China Market Entry Overview
China's Distribution System
Paint Distribution Channels
Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
Communications
China's Market Entry
VII. PAINT PRODUCER DIRECTORY
Companies Mentioned
-
Guangdong Jiabaoli Chemical Co., Ltd.
-
Zhongtu Chemical Shanghai Co., Ltd.
