China Petroleum Resin Markets Report 2018: China's Demand for Petroleum Resin will Continue to Grow at about 5% by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

03/13/2018 | 12:38pm CET

The "Petroleum Resin Markets in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's demand for Petroleum Resin has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow. The Chinese economy maintains high speed growth, which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, import & export, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades.

This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2007, 2012 and 2017) and long-term forecasts through 2022 and 2027 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION

II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties

III. PETROLEUM RESIN INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Petroleum Resin Industry Structure

Petroleum Resin Industry Production, Capacity and Demand

Major Producer Facility

Market Share of Key Producers

Major Petroleum Resin Producers

Major End-Users

Major Foreign Investments

Potential Entrants

Technology Development

China's Petroleum Resin Price

IV. PETROLEUM RESIN PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Petroleum Resin Production

Petroleum Resin Output

Petroleum Resin Demand

Petroleum Resin Capacity

Petroleum Resin Capacity Expansion

Petroleum Resin Import and Export

V. PETROLEUM RESIN CONSUMPTION BY MARKET

Petroleum Resin Markets Outlook

Cementing Compound Market Outlook

Paints Industry Market Outlook

Rubber Additive Industry Market Outlook

Printing Ink Industry Market Outlook

Paper Sizing Agent Market Outlook

VI. MARKET ENTRY CHANNELS

China Market Entry Overview

China's Distribution System

Petroleum Resin Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

VII. PETROLEUM RESIN PRODUCER DIRECTORY

Companies Mentioned

  • Shanghai Jinsen Hydrocarbon Resins Co., Limited
  • Nanjing Yangzi Eastman Chemical Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8h696t/china_petroleum?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
