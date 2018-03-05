Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China Plans to Cut Excess Capacity in Steel by About 30 Million Metric Tons in 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2018 | 01:52am CET

BEIJING--China plans to reduce excess capacity in steel and coal by 30 million metric tons and 150 million metric tons respectively this year, the National Development and Reform Commission said Monday.

China cut more than 50 million metric tons of steel capacity and 250 million metric tons of coal capacity last year. The government had planned to reduce steel and coal capacity by about 50 million metric tons and over 150 million metric tons respectively in 2017.

The economic planning agency said on Monday it expects retail sales to increase by around 10% in 2018, the same as last year. China's retail sales rose 10.2% in 2017 from a year earlier.

Write to Grace Zhu at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:52aChina Plans to Cut Excess Capacity in Steel by About 30 Million Metric Tons in 2018
DJ
01:50aOil prices climb ahead of OPEC meeting with U.S. shale firms
RE
01:46aAsian shares subdued; euro choppy amid Italian uncertainty
RE
01:46aAsian shares subdued; euro choppy amid Italian uncertainty
RE
01:45aChina says supports negotiation to settle trade disputes
RE
01:44aCHINA AIMS TO RESOLVE DEBT AT LOCAL GOVERNMENT LEVEL : finance ministry
RE
01:35aChina Lowers 2018 Budget Deficit to 2.6% of GDP
DJ
01:31aChina Sets 2018 GDP Growth Target at About 6.5%
DJ
01:23aChina keeps economic growth target of around 6.5 percent this year
RE
01:19aUK factories start 2018 well, helped by European demand - EEF
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION : Duluth property transactions fo..
2REPUBLIC SERVICES : REPUBLIC SERVICES : Amid complaints, county revisits dumpster monopoly
3Atmospheric Water Generation of Heaven Springs Dynasty Harvest Shined Again at Green Industrial Policy Tril..
4XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO LTD : Caterpillar drives sales on China's new Silk Road
5YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD : YUNNAN ALUMINIUM : As winter curbs end, China's aluminum smelters face new reckoni..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.