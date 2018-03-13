China Polybutadiene Rubber Markets Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Polybutadiene
Rubber Markets in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
China's demand for Polybutadiene Rubber has grown at a fast pace in the
past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will
continue to grow. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth
which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial
output, import & export, consumer consumption and capital investment for
over two decades.
This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment,
industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry
structure, marketing channels and major industry participants.
Historical data (2007, 2012 and 2017) and long-term forecasts through
2022 and 2027 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
III. POLYBUTADIENE RUBBER INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Polybutadiene Rubber Industry Structure
Polybutadiene Rubber Industry Production, Capacity and Demand
Major Producer Facility
Market Share of Key Producers
Major Polybutadiene Rubber Producers
Major End-Users
Major Foreign Investments
Potential Entrants
Technology Development
China's Polybutadiene Rubber Price
IV. POLYBUTADIENE RUBBER PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
Polybutadiene Rubber Production
Polybutadiene Rubber Output
Polybutadiene Rubber Demand
Polybutadiene Rubber Capacity
Polybutadiene Rubber Import and Export
V. POLYBUTADIENE RUBBER CONSUMPTION BY MARKET
Polybutadiene Rubber Markets Outlook
Tire Market
Tire Market Outlook
Rubber shoes Market
Rubber shoes Markets Outlook
HIPS Market
HIPS Market Outlook
VI. MARKET ENTRY CHANNELS
China Market Entry Overview
China's Distribution System
Polybutadiene Rubber Distribution Channels
Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
Communications
VII. POLYBUTADIENE RUBBER PRODUCER DIRECTORY
Companies Mentioned
-
TSRC Corporation
-
CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jc3h3l/china?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313005769/en/