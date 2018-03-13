Log in
China Polybutadiene Rubber Markets Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

03/13/2018 | 12:46pm CET

The "Polybutadiene Rubber Markets in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's demand for Polybutadiene Rubber has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, import & export, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades.

This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2007, 2012 and 2017) and long-term forecasts through 2022 and 2027 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION

II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

III. POLYBUTADIENE RUBBER INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Polybutadiene Rubber Industry Structure

Polybutadiene Rubber Industry Production, Capacity and Demand

Major Producer Facility

Market Share of Key Producers

Major Polybutadiene Rubber Producers

Major End-Users

Major Foreign Investments

Potential Entrants

Technology Development

China's Polybutadiene Rubber Price

IV. POLYBUTADIENE RUBBER PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Polybutadiene Rubber Production

Polybutadiene Rubber Output

Polybutadiene Rubber Demand

Polybutadiene Rubber Capacity

Polybutadiene Rubber Import and Export

V. POLYBUTADIENE RUBBER CONSUMPTION BY MARKET

Polybutadiene Rubber Markets Outlook

Tire Market

Tire Market Outlook

Rubber shoes Market

Rubber shoes Markets Outlook

HIPS Market

HIPS Market Outlook

VI. MARKET ENTRY CHANNELS

China Market Entry Overview

China's Distribution System

Polybutadiene Rubber Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

VII. POLYBUTADIENE RUBBER PRODUCER DIRECTORY

Companies Mentioned

  • TSRC Corporation
  • CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jc3h3l/china?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
