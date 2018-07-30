China Reinsurance : ANNOUNCEMENT OF MR. ZENG CHENG’S SUPERVISOR’S QUALIFACATION BEING APPR...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation ʕ਷Ύڭᎈ€ණྠٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1508)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF MR. ZENG CHENG'S SUPERVISOR'S

QUALIFICATION BEING APPROVED BY THE CBIRC

Reference is made to the announcement of China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation (the "Company") dated 28 June 2018 in relation to, among others, the election of Mr. Zeng Cheng as a shareholder representative supervisor of the fourth session of the board of supervisors of the Company (the "Board of Supervisors"). The appointment of Mr. Zeng Cheng in relation to the above position shall be effective upon his supervisor's qualification being approved by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (the "CBIRC") and the implementation of the procedural requirements set out by the Articles of Association of the Company.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board of Directors") is pleased to announce that the Company received the approval for the qualification of Mr. Zeng Cheng from the CBIRC on 27 July 2018. According to such approval, CBIRC approved Mr. Zeng Cheng's qualification of being a supervisor of the Company. The term of office of Mr. Zeng Cheng as a shareholder representative supervisor of the Company shall be effective from 25 July 2018, on which his supervisor's qualification was approved, until the expiration of the term of the fourth session of the Board of Supervisors. He may serve consecutive terms if he is re-elected upon the expiration of his term of office.

For the biography of Mr. Zeng Cheng and other information disclosed as required by Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, please refer to the circular of the Company dated 14 May 2018. Save as disclosed above, there is no change to such information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation

Zhu Xiaoyun

Joint Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC, 30 July 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Yuan Linjiang, Mr. He Chunlei and Mr. Ren Xiaobing, the non-executive directors of the Company are Ms. Lu Xiuli and Mr. Shen Shuhai, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Hao Yansu, Mr. Li Sanxi, Ms. Mok Kam Sheung and Ms. Jiang Bo*.

*The appointment of Ms. Jiang Bo will become effective upon the approval of her qualification as a director by the CBIRC and the implementation of the procedural requirements set out by the Articles of Association of the Company.