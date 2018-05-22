China Re Group held the Strategy Release of 'Digital China Re' and Establishment of Information Technology Center Conference on 2 May 2018. The meeting was greeted by Chairman, Yuan Linjiang while the core content of the strategy of 'Digital China Re' was released by the executive vice president, He Chunlei. They jointly unveiled the Information Technology Center of China Re Group. The Information Technology Center of China Re Group was officially established.

'Digital China Re' is an informatization development strategy of 'One-Three-Five' Strategy which has put into effect by China Re Group under the background of the new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the innovation of science and technology to reshape the new ecology of the insurance industry. The essence of 'Digital China Re' is 'integrating resources, building a platform, and creating ecosystem as well as the 'One Body Two Wings' development model driven by cloudization of infrastructure, data standardization, business platformization, intelligentization of management and control, and platform ecologization', the core ideas are to open up aggregate resources, build a shared platform, create a multi-industry win-win ecosystem, and promote the integration and innovation of new technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and cloud computing with business development and operations management, enable cloudization of infrastructure, data standardization, business platformization, intelligentization of management and control, and platform ecologization, and serve the national development strategies and the healthy and steady development of the insurance industry.

At the meeting, Feng Jian, general manager of the Information Technology Center, introduced the development plan of the 'Digital China Re' strategic landing work plan and the information technology center. According to the plan, the newly established Information Technology Center will transform from traditional inward protection type to new orientation based on outward development and inward protection, establish an organizational structure of 'One Center and Four Departments', continuously increase the Group's informatization input and talent introduction, promote more standardized and professional information management, and accelerate the digital transformation of China Re Group.

Invited guests He Baohong, Director of the Cloud Computing and Big Data Research Institute of CAICT, and Xu Min, Vice President of Alibaba Cloud, respectively, gave speeches entitled 'Internet+ Insurance Development Outlook, Science and Technology Makes Financial Value'.

The meeting also released a research report on the development of China's reinsurance industry blockchain jointly prepared by the China Re Group Development Research Center and the Information Technology Center.

Equity Directors and the main person in charge of each subsidiary and department of China Re Group, and many guests from the cooperatives such as Cloud Computing and Big Data Research Institute of CAICT, China Development Bank, Alibaba Cloud, ZhongAn Technology, Ernst & Young Advisory, SinoSoft, NavInfo, Weather Technology, Bubi, DXC and Gartner attended the meeting.