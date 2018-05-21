China Resources Pharmaceutical : CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AND MEMBER OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3320)

CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AND

MEMBER OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Board announces that with effect from 18 May 2018: (1) Ms. WANG Jing has resigned as a non-executive director of the Company and a member of the Audit Committee;

(2) Mr. WANG Shouye has been appointed as a non-executive director of the Company; and

(3) Mr. LU Ruizhi has been appointed as a non-executive director of the Company and a member of the Audit Committee. (1) RESIGNATION OF MS. WANG JING The board of directors (the "Board") of China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited (the "Company") announces that, Ms. WANG Jing ("Ms. WANG") has resigned as a non-executive director of the Company and a member of the audit committee of the Company ("Audit Committee") due to other work arrangement of the Beijing State-Owned Capital Operations and Management Centre ("BSCOMC") with effect from 18 May 2018. Ms. WANG has confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and there is no other matter relating to her resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company. The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere appreciation to Ms. WANG for her valuable contribution to the Company and the Board.

(2) APPOINTMENT OF MR. WANG SHOUYE AND MR. LU RUIZHI

The Board is pleased to announce that with effect from 18 May 2018, (i) Mr. WANG Shouye ("Mr. WANG") has been appointed as a non-executive director of the Company; and (ii) Mr. LU Ruizhi ("Mr. LU") has been appointed as a non-executive director of the Company and a member of the Audit Committee.

Mr. WANG Shouye€ˮςุ, aged 47, joined BSCOMC in 2010 and is currently the chief financial officer of BSCOMC. He was a director of the Company from October 2011 to June 2016. Mr. WANG was also a non-executive director of CSC Financial Co., Ltd., a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (stock code: 6066), from August 2016 to February 2018. Mr. WANG has over 10 years of experience in financial management. He was the director of finance and audit division of Beijing Coal Corporation, the director of finance and audit division, the director of finance and audit department, the director of finance department, and the director of finance and price department of Beijing Jintai Hengye Co., Ltd.€̏ԯږइ㛬ุϞࠢப΂ʮ̡, a subsidiary of Beijing Jingmei Group Co. Ltd.€̏ԯԯ๩ණྠϞࠢப΂ʮ̡and the director of finance department of Beijing Golden Tide Group Co. Ltd€̏ԯږइණྠ Ϟࠢʮ̡, a subsidiary of Beijing Jingmei Group Co. Ltd.€̏ԯԯ๩ණྠϞࠢப ΂ʮ̡. Mr. WANG graduated from Fuxin Mining Institute majoring in statistics in 1992 and graduated from the School of Continuing Education of Renmin University of China on a part-time basis in 1997 majoring in investment and economics management. Mr. WANG obtained a master's degree in business management and economics from Liaoning Technical University in 2006. He is also a senior accountant and senior statistician in the PRC.

Mr. LU Ruizhi€ѐြ౽, aged 45, joined BSCOMC in 2010 and is currently the general manager of the investment management second division of BSCOMC. Mr. LU has many years of experience in investment management. He was the vice manager of the securities department of Beijing Capital Development Co., Ltd.€̏ԯ࠯ேක೯ ٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡and the vice general manager of the investment management division of BSCOMC. Mr. LU graduated from the department of investment economics of Renmin University of China in 1995 majoring in investment economics management and obtained a master's degree in accounting from the School of Business of Renmin

University of China in 2002. He is also an economist in the PRC.

There is no service contract entered into between each of Mr. WANG and Mr. LU with the Company, and they have no fixed term of service with the Company. Each of Mr. WANG and Mr. LU will hold office until the next following general meeting of the Company after their appointment at which they will be eligible for re-election. Thereafter, each of Mr. WANG and Mr. LU will be subject to retirement by rotation at least once every three years at annual general meetings pursuant to the articles of association of the Company. They shall receive no remuneration from the Company.

Save as disclosed above, both Mr. WANG and Mr. LU have confirmed that (i) they do not have any other relationship with any directors, senior management, substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company; (ii) they do not currently hold any other position with the Company or any of its subsidiaries; (iii) they have not held any other directorship in Hong Kong or overseas listed public companies in the last three years; (iv) there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the holders of securities of the Company in relation to their appointment; and (v) there is no other information required to be disclosed pursuant to any of the provisions under rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. WANG and Mr. LU do not have any interests in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr. WANG and Mr. LU for joining the Board.

As of the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. FU Yuning as chairman and non-executive Director, Mr. WANG Chuncheng, Mr. SONG Qing and Mr. LI Guohui as executive Directors, Mr. CHEN Rong, Mr. YU Zhongliang, Mr. WANG Shouye and Mr. LU Ruizhi as non-executive Directors, Mdm. SHING Mo Han Yvonne, Mr. KWOK Kin Fun, Mr.

FU Tingmei and Mr. ZHANG Kejian as independent non-executive Directors.