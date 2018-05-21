China Resources Pharmaceutical : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3320)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board (the "Board") of directors ("Director(s)") of China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited are set out below:

Chairman and non-executive Director

FU Yuning

Executive Director and chief executive officer WANG Chuncheng

Executive Director and president SONG Qing

Executive Director, chief financial officer and vice president LI Guohui

Non-executive Directors CHEN Rong

YU Zhongliang WANG Shouye LU Ruizhi

Independent non-executive Directors SHING Mo Han Yvonne

KWOK Kin Fun

FU Tingmei ZHANG KejianThere are 5 Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Directors Board Committees Executive Committee Audit Committee Remuneration Committee Nomination Committee Corporate Governance Committee FU Yuning C WANG Chuncheng C M M SONG Qing M LI Guohui M M CHEN Rong M M YU Zhongliang WANG Shouye LU Ruizhi M SHING Mo Han Yvonne C M M M KWOK Kin Fun M C M M FU Tingmei M M M C ZHANG Kejian M M M M

Notes:

C Chairman of the relevant Board committee

M Member of the relevant Board committee

Hong Kong, 21 May 2018