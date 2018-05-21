China Resources Pharmaceutical : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3320)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS
The members of the board (the "Board") of directors ("Director(s)") of China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited are set out below:
Chairman and non-executive Director
FU Yuning
Executive Director and chief executive officer WANG Chuncheng
Executive Director and president SONG Qing
Executive Director, chief financial officer and vice president LI Guohui
Non-executive Directors CHEN Rong
YU Zhongliang WANG Shouye LU Ruizhi
Independent non-executive Directors SHING Mo Han Yvonne
KWOK Kin Fun
FU Tingmei ZHANG KejianThere are 5 Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.
|
Directors
|
Board Committees
|
Executive Committee
|
Audit Committee
|
Remuneration Committee
|
Nomination Committee
|
Corporate Governance Committee
|
FU Yuning
|
C
|
WANG Chuncheng
|
C
|
M
|
M
|
SONG Qing
|
M
|
LI Guohui
|
M
|
M
|
CHEN Rong
|
M
|
M
|
YU Zhongliang
|
WANG Shouye
|
LU Ruizhi
|
M
|
SHING Mo Han Yvonne
|
C
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
KWOK Kin Fun
|
M
|
C
|
M
|
M
|
FU Tingmei
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
C
|
ZHANG Kejian
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
M
Notes:
Hong Kong, 21 May 2018
Disclaimer
China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 01:54:00 UTC