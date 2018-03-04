Log in
China Sets 2018 GDP Growth Target at About 6.5%

03/04/2018 | 07:31pm EST

BEIJING-China has set its economic growth target at about 6.5% for this year, according to a work report delivered by Premier Li Keqiang at the opening session of the National People's Congress, the annual legislative meeting, on Monday.

China's economic growth accelerated for the first time in seven years last year, reaching 6.9% on rising global demand.

Beijing also plans to cap consumer-price inflation at 3% for 2018, the same as last year, according to the work report.

The government is planning to keep reasonable growth rates of M2--a measure of broad money supply--and total social financing in 2018, the report said.

Write to Grace Zhu at [email protected]

