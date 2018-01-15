China Smart Card Markets Report 2018: Historical Data (2007, 2012 and 2017) and Long-Term Forecasts through 2022 and 2027 - Research and Markets

The "Smart
China's demand for Smart Card has grown at a fast pace in the past
decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to
grow. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been
stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, import &
export, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades.
This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment,
industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry
structure, marketing channels and major industry participants.
Historical data (2007, 2012 and 2017) and long-term forecasts through
2022 and 2027 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
Key Topics Covered:
I. Introduction
II. Business Environment
III. Smart Card Industry Assessments
IV. Smart Card Sales And Forecasts
V. Smart Card Market Outlook
VI. Marketing Strategies
VII. Smart Card Producer Directory
Companies Mentioned
-
Wuhan Tianyu Information Industry Co. Ltd.
-
Shanghai COS Software Co. Ltd. (SCS)
