China State Construction Engineering L : Chinese Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Singapore I...

05/21/2018 | 05:50am CEST

Recently, Mr. Hong Xiaoyong, the Chinese Ambassador and Plenipotentiary to Singapore, and Zhong Manying, Minister Councilor from the Commercial Section, inspectedCasa Lakeville apartment project undertaken by CSCEC South Pacific.

Inspecting the construction site and focusing on security management, Mr. Hong emphasized the importance of security and required to comply with regulations and rules of the government of Singapore and those of the company to ensure safety.

While understanding new development of the company in Singapore, Mr. Hong highly praised the company for its contribution to local development and the China-Singapore friendship, and encouraged the company to take more actions to enhance workers' awareness of production security. (from CSCEC South Pacific)

Disclaimer

China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd. published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 03:49:02 UTC
